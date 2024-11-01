Nuggets vs Timberwolves Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Projected Starting Lineups, Betting Trends and Stats

The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves meet for a potential Western Conference playoff preview.

Denver is 2-2 on the season, winning two straight OT games after two consecutive losses. The Nuggets beat the Raptors 127-125 in OT and the Nets 144-139 in OT. Denver had two days off ahead of this matchup to refocus for the final contest of a three-game road trip.

Minnesota is 2-2 and coming off a 120-114 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. This is the final game of a three-game homestand for Minnesota and like Denver, they’ve had two days off, so the rest is neutral. Anthony Edwards had 37 points in the last game, but 24 of them came in the first quarter.

With that said, let’s dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch the opening tip, projected lineups, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long.

Details & how to watch Nuggets @ Timberwolves

● Date: Friday, November 1, 2024

● Time: 9:30 PM ET

● Site: Target Center

● City: Minnesota, MN

● TV/Streaming: ESPN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Game odds for Nuggets @ Timberwolves

The latest odds as of Friday afternoon:

● Moneyline: Denver Nuggets (+150), Minnesota Timberwolves (-180)

● Spread: Minnesota -4 (-110)

● Total: 219.0

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight on weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Probable starting lineups for Denver and Minnesota

· Minnesota Timberwolves (2-2)

PG Mike Conley

SG Anthony Edwards

SF Jaden McDaniels

PF Julius Randle

C Rudy Gobert

· Denver Nuggets (2-2)

PG Jamal Murray

SG Christian Braun

SF Michael Porter Jr.

PF Aaron Gordon

C Nikola Jokic

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Nuggets @ Timberwolves

Denver is one of two teams that are winless ATS (0-4).

Minnesota is 1-3 ATS this season.

Both Denver and Minnesota are 2-2 on the Over/Under.

Denver was 29-29-1 ATS on neutral rest last year.

Minnesota was 28-30 ATS on neutral rest last year.

Denver was 7-6 ATS as a road underdog last season and 6-7 on the ML, the 5th-best mark ML in the NBA.

Minnesota was 17-26-1 ATS as a home favorite last season.

Nikola Jokic has triple-doubled in two of the past four games.

Anthony Edwards scored 24 or more points in four straight.

Rudy Gobert has 11 or more rebounds in three of four games.

Notable Player Props for Nuggets @ Timberwolves

Highest Point Props

Nikola Jokic O/U 27.5 Points

Anthony Edwards O/U 26.5 Points

Julius Randle O/U 20.5 Points

Jamal Murray O/U 18.5 Points

Highest Rebound Props

Rudy Gobert O/U 11.5 Rebounds

Nikola Jokic O/U 11.5 Rebounds

Julius Randle O/U 6.5 Rebounds

Michael Porter Jr O/U 5.5 Rebounds

Aaron Gordon O/U 5.5 Rebounds

Highest Assist Props

Nikola Jokic O/U 7.5 Assists

Jamal Murray O/U 4.5 Assists

Mike Conley O/U 4.5 Assists

Anthony Edwards O/U 4.5 Assists

Expert picks & predictions for Nuggets @ Timberwolves

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Russell Westbrook to go Over his 6.5 Rebounds + Assists prop against Minnesota:

“Westbrook averages 5.3 potential assists per game and 6.0 rebound chances per game, so at first glance, getting seven-plus combined rebounds and assists on 11.3 chances is not a good bet.

However, Westbrook had seven potential assists in the last game (five converted), while only totaling four rebound chances (one converted). His assist chances have steadily climbed and they will with him gaining chemistry with his new teammates. As for rebounding, Westbrook will always fight for boards and Denver will need guard help rebounding against Minnesota.

Westbrook has hit the Over two out of four times on this prop, but I like the chances for 20-plus minutes and a quicker tempo pace when he’s in. At Over 7.5 rebound and assists, I’d need at least +125 to consider.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for the Timberwolves and the Nuggets:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports finds strength in taking the Timberwolves ML (-180)

· Spread : NBC Sports has confidence in Minnesota on the spread

· Total : NBC Sports has low confidence towards a play on the Total OVER 218.5 points

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the EXPERT NBA Predictions page from

NBC Sports for money line, spread and total picks for each of the games on today’s calendar!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

· Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

· Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

· Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)