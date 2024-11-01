Nuggets vs Timberwolves Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Projected Starting Lineups, Betting Trends and Stats
The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves meet for a potential Western Conference playoff preview.
Denver is 2-2 on the season, winning two straight OT games after two consecutive losses. The Nuggets beat the Raptors 127-125 in OT and the Nets 144-139 in OT. Denver had two days off ahead of this matchup to refocus for the final contest of a three-game road trip.
Minnesota is 2-2 and coming off a 120-114 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. This is the final game of a three-game homestand for Minnesota and like Denver, they’ve had two days off, so the rest is neutral. Anthony Edwards had 37 points in the last game, but 24 of them came in the first quarter.
With that said, let’s dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.
We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch the opening tip, projected lineups, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.
Details & how to watch Nuggets @ Timberwolves
● Date: Friday, November 1, 2024
● Time: 9:30 PM ET
● Site: Target Center
● City: Minnesota, MN
● TV/Streaming: ESPN
Game odds for Nuggets @ Timberwolves
The latest odds as of Friday afternoon:
● Moneyline: Denver Nuggets (+150), Minnesota Timberwolves (-180)
● Spread: Minnesota -4 (-110)
● Total: 219.0
Probable starting lineups for Denver and Minnesota
· Minnesota Timberwolves (2-2)
PG Mike Conley
SG Anthony Edwards
SF Jaden McDaniels
PF Julius Randle
C Rudy Gobert
· Denver Nuggets (2-2)
PG Jamal Murray
SG Christian Braun
SF Michael Porter Jr.
PF Aaron Gordon
C Nikola Jokic
Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Nuggets @ Timberwolves
- Denver is one of two teams that are winless ATS (0-4).
- Minnesota is 1-3 ATS this season.
- Both Denver and Minnesota are 2-2 on the Over/Under.
- Denver was 29-29-1 ATS on neutral rest last year.
- Minnesota was 28-30 ATS on neutral rest last year.
- Denver was 7-6 ATS as a road underdog last season and 6-7 on the ML, the 5th-best mark ML in the NBA.
- Minnesota was 17-26-1 ATS as a home favorite last season.
- Nikola Jokic has triple-doubled in two of the past four games.
- Anthony Edwards scored 24 or more points in four straight.
- Rudy Gobert has 11 or more rebounds in three of four games.
Notable Player Props for Nuggets @ Timberwolves
Highest Point Props
Nikola Jokic O/U 27.5 Points
Anthony Edwards O/U 26.5 Points
Julius Randle O/U 20.5 Points
Jamal Murray O/U 18.5 Points
Highest Rebound Props
Rudy Gobert O/U 11.5 Rebounds
Nikola Jokic O/U 11.5 Rebounds
Julius Randle O/U 6.5 Rebounds
Michael Porter Jr O/U 5.5 Rebounds
Aaron Gordon O/U 5.5 Rebounds
Highest Assist Props
Nikola Jokic O/U 7.5 Assists
Jamal Murray O/U 4.5 Assists
Mike Conley O/U 4.5 Assists
Anthony Edwards O/U 4.5 Assists
Expert picks & predictions for Nuggets @ Timberwolves
NBC Sports Bet Best Bet
Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Russell Westbrook to go Over his 6.5 Rebounds + Assists prop against Minnesota:
“Westbrook averages 5.3 potential assists per game and 6.0 rebound chances per game, so at first glance, getting seven-plus combined rebounds and assists on 11.3 chances is not a good bet.
However, Westbrook had seven potential assists in the last game (five converted), while only totaling four rebound chances (one converted). His assist chances have steadily climbed and they will with him gaining chemistry with his new teammates. As for rebounding, Westbrook will always fight for boards and Denver will need guard help rebounding against Minnesota.
Westbrook has hit the Over two out of four times on this prop, but I like the chances for 20-plus minutes and a quicker tempo pace when he’s in. At Over 7.5 rebound and assists, I’d need at least +125 to consider.”
Here are the best bets our model is projecting for the Timberwolves and the Nuggets:
· Moneyline: NBC Sports finds strength in taking the Timberwolves ML (-180)
· Spread: NBC Sports has confidence in Minnesota on the spread
· Total: NBC Sports has low confidence towards a play on the Total OVER 218.5 points
