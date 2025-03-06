Pacers vs. Hawks Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 6

It’s Thursday, March 6, and the Indiana Pacers (35-25) and Atlanta Hawks (28-34) are all set to square off from State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The Pacers are currently 15-15 on the road with a point differential of 1, while the Hawks have a 2-8 record in their last ten games at home. The first meeting between these two produced 262 points as the Pacers won in Indiana, 132-127. This is the first of a two-game set in Atlanta between the two.

Indiana is 3-1 in the past four games and on a two-game winning streak. Atlanta is 1-3 over the last four games and 2-6 in the previous eight contests.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Pacers vs. Hawks live today

Date: Thursday, March 6, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: State Farm Arena

City: Atlanta, GA

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Pacers vs. Hawks

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Odds: Pacers (-137), Hawks (+116)

Spread: Pacers -3

Over/Under: 246.5 points

That gives the Pacers an implied team point total of 124.08, and the Hawks 123.04.

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Pacers vs. Hawks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Over 246.5 between the Pacers and Hawks:

“These teams are second and 10th in possessions per game and play at the right pace for an Over in this game. It’s hard to find reasons why either team would stay Under 120 points each in the modern-day NBA, so this one is simple, it would be over or pass for me. The Hawks are a mystery to bet on and I prefer backing the Pacers on the ML or spread when they’re at home rather than on the road. The first meeting of the season between these squads produced 262 points as the Pacers won in Indiana, 132-127.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Pacers & Hawks game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Indiana Pacers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Atlanta Hawks at +2.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 247.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Pacers vs. Hawks on Thursday

The Pacers have won 6 of their last 8 games against the Hawks

16 of the Pacers’ last 20 matchups with the Hawks have gone over the Total

The Pacers have failed to cover the spread in their last 4 away games against teams with losing records

