Pacers vs. Wizards Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 27

It’s Thursday, March 27, and the Indiana Pacers (42-30) and Washington Wizards (16-56) are all set to square off from Capital One Arena in Washington.

The Pacers are currently 17-19 on the road with a point differential of 1, while the Wizards have a 2-8 record in their last ten games at home. Indiana has won both meetings versus Washington this season and has one more matchup remaining after tonight.

Indiana lost 120-119 on a buzzer-beater by LeBron James last night, but this is a good spot to get a bounce-back win after that loss snapped a five-game losing streak. Washington is 1-5 in the past six games and coming off a 119-114 win over the 76ers last night.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Pacers vs. Wizards live today

Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Capital One Arena

City: Washington, DC

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Pacers vs. Wizards

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Odds: Pacers (-546), Wizards (+402)

Spread: Pacers -11

Over/Under: 236 points

That gives the Pacers an implied team point total of 122.65, and the Wizards 116.9.

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Pacers vs. Wizards game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Pacers on the spread and Tyrese Haliburton to double-double once again:

“Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers earned the push last night, but the loss to the Lakers snapped a five-game winning streak, while the Wizards earned a win in Philly over the 76ers to snap a five-game losing streak. I’d imagine the Pacers have the motivation edge and the Wizards would like to avoid winning two straight games in favor of tanking. It’s Pacers or pass and once again, Tyrese Haliburton to double-double is a good play considering he has now done so in 12 consecutive games.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Pacers & Wizards game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Indiana Pacers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Wizards at +11.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 236.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Pacers vs. Wizards on Thursday

The Pacers have won 6 of their last 8 games against the Wizards

13 of the Pacers’ last 16 road trips to the Wizards have gone over the Total

The Wizards have covered the Spread in their last 3 home matchups with the Pacers

The Pacers are 2-8 against the spread in their last 10 games as a favorite

