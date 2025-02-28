Pelicans vs. Suns Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for February 28

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns Preview

New Orleans Pelicans (16-43) and Phoenix Suns (27-32) are all set to square off from Footprint Center in Phoenix.

We are treated to a rematch of last night’s game. The Pelicans beat the Suns 124-116. It was a game where Kevin Durant scored 28, Zion Williamson scored 27, and Devin Booker went off for 36.

The Suns are looking to beat the Pelicans for the first time this season.

The Pelicans are currently 5-24 on the road with a point differential of -8, while the Suns have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home.

Game details & how to watch Pelicans vs. Suns live today



Date: Friday, February 28, 2025

Friday, February 28, 2025 Time: 9:00PM EST

9:00PM EST Site: Footprint Center

Footprint Center City: Phoenix, AZ

Game odds for Pelicans vs. Suns

The latest odds as of Friday:



Odds: Pelicans (+210), Suns (-255)

Spread: Suns -6.5

Over/Under: 236 points

That gives the Pelicans an implied team point total of 116.95, and the Suns 120.33.



Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Pelicans vs. Suns game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is leaning towards taking the Pelicans +7.5 (-110)…

Thomas: “The Pelicans may be having a terrible season, but they are on a little hot streak. They have won three in a row and two in a row against the Suns. 7.5 points feels like too many.”

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Phoenix Suns on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Phoenix Suns on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New Orleans Pelicans at +6.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New Orleans Pelicans at +6. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 236.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Pelicans vs. Suns on Friday



The Suns have lost 10 of their last 12 games

The Over is 21-16 in the Pelicans’ matchups against Western Conference teams this season

The Suns have failed to cover the Spread in 4 of their last 5 games

The Suns have won 7 of their last 10 home games against teams with losing records



