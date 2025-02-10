Pelicans vs. Thunder Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for February 10

It’s Monday, February 10, and the New Orleans Pelicans (12-40) and Oklahoma City Thunder (42-9) are all set to square off from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

The Pelicans own the second-worst record in the NBA. Losers of eight straight, New Orleans is a mere three games from the cellar-dwelling Washington Wizards. While New Orleans has won but 12 games this season, the West-leading Thunder have lost only nine. OKC is hoping Chet Holmgren returns to the lineup and bolsters what is already an aggressive defense and multi-faceted offense. The Thunder have won five in a row to open February.

The Pelicans are currently 4-22 on the road with a point differential of -9, while the Thunder have a 9-1 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Pelicans vs. Thunder live today

Date: Monday, February 10, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: Paycom Center

City: Oklahoma City, OK

Game odds for Pelicans vs. Thunder

The latest odds as of Monday:

Odds: Pelicans (+700), Thunder (-1099)

Spread: Thunder -14.5

Over/Under: 235 points

That gives the Pelicans an implied team point total of 116.59, and the Thunder 124.15.

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Pelicans vs. Thunder game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas expects plenty of offense from OKC tonight: Thunder Team Total Over 124.5 Points

“The Thunder are massive favorites at home tonight against the Pelicans. In games where they’ve been 15 favorites or more, they’ve gone over their team total of 125 with ease. Pelicans play fast and don’t play defense. Recently over an eight-game sample size. The pelicans are averaging 126.4 points per game. I like the Thunder under the cover, but if the Pelicans get hot and turned this into a shootout, I like the Thunder to go over their team total more.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Pelicans & Thunder game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New Orleans Pelicans at +14.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 235.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Pelicans vs. Thunder on Monday

The Thunder have won 18 of their last 20 games at home, while the Pelicans have lost on 6 straight road trips

The Over is 13-7 in the Thunder’s last 10 home games and the Pelicans’ last 10 on the road combined

The Thunder have failed to cover the spread in their last 3 games against teams with losing records

