Pistons vs. Hawks prediction: Odds, game details, expert picks, and recent trends for January 22

It’s Wednesday, January 22, and the Detroit Pistons (22-21) and the Atlanta Hawks (22-20) are all set to square off from State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Detroit is 8-3 in 2025 and enter tonight’s game coming off an impressive 107-96 win in Houston Monday Night. Cade Cunningham is serving notice nightly that he is an elite player in this league. He poured in a game-high 32 against the Rockets. Atlanta saw their 3-game win streak snapped Monday in New York, 119-110. Trae Young was 6-12 from deep as part of a 27-point effort in the loss.

The Pistons are currently 12-10 on the road with a point differential of -1, while the Hawks have a 7-3 record in their last ten games at home.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Pistons vs. Hawks today

Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 Time: 7:30PM EST

7:30PM EST Site: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena City: Atlanta, GA

Game odds for Pistons vs. Hawks

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Odds: Pistons (+122), Hawks (-145)

Pistons (+122), Hawks (-145) Spread: Hawks -2.5

Hawks -2.5 Over/Under: 234 points

That gives the Pistons an implied team point total of 116.44, and the Hawks 117.74.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Pistons vs. Hawks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is on the visitors in this one: Detroit Pistons ML

“Led by Cade Cunningham the Pistons have one of the best records for the month of January in the NBA. They had a big-time prove it game against the Rockets and they were excellent. It looks like the Pistons finally have an identity. I think they should be favored even off the big win.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Pistons & Hawks game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Atlanta Hawks on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Atlanta Hawks on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Detroit Pistons at +2.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Detroit Pistons at +2. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 234.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Pistons vs. Hawks on Wednesday

The Pistons have won 4 of their last 5 road games against teams with winning records

14 of the Hawks’ last 16 home matchups with the Pistons have gone OVER the Total

The Pistons are 4-1 against the spread in their last 5 road games

The Pistons are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games as a road underdog

