Pistons vs Magic Game 7 NBA Playoffs – predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for May 3

The Detroit Pistons rallied from down 24 points in Game 6 at Orlando to win, 93-79. Detroit outscored Orlando, 31-8, in the fourth quarter after trailing by 22 at halftime. The series is tied up 3-3 and Game 7 is at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Orlando missed 23 consecutive shots from the field in the loss and completely fumbled down the stretch. The Magic became the first team since 1996-97 to blow a 24-plus point lead in a closeout game at home. Detroit went on a 35-5 run in the second half and simply couldn’t be stopped.

Cade Cunningham scored 32 points and Tobias Harris added 22 points. The rest of the Pistons combined for 39 points (bench scored 13) on 15-of-35 from the field (42.8%) and 5-of-15 from three (33.3%). Detroit shot 40% from the field as a team and 33% from three compared to Orlando who went 35% from the field and 25% from deep in Game 6.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

After 24 years, the NBA is back on NBC and Peacock, combining the nostalgia of an iconic era with the innovative future of basketball coverage. The NBA on NBC YouTube channel delivers fans must-see highlights, analysis, and exclusive and unique content.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Magic vs. Pistons

Date: Sunday, May 3, 2026

Sunday, May 3, 2026 Time: 3:40 PM EST

3:40 PM EST Site: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena City: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI Network/Streaming: ABC

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest NBA Player News for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Game Odds: Magic vs. Pistons

The latest odds as of Sunday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Detroit Pistons (-325), Orlando Magic (+260)

Detroit Pistons (-325), Orlando Magic (+260) Spread: Pistons -8.5

Pistons -8.5 Total: 202.5 points

This game opened Pistons -9.5 with the Total set at 205.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Magic vs. Pistons

Orlando Magic

PG Jalen Suggs

SG Desmond Bane

SF Franz Wagner

PF Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

Detroit Pistons

PG Cade Cunningham

SG Duncan Robinson

SF Ausar Thompson

PF Tobias Harris

C Jalen Duren

Injury Report: Pistons vs. Magic

Orlando Magic

Jonathan Issac (knee) is listed as DOUBTFUL for Game 7

Detroit Pistons

Kevin Huerter (hip) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for Game 7

Important stats, trends and insights: Pistons vs. Magic

Detroit is 46-42 ATS

Detroit is 47-40-1 to the Under

Detroit is 23-20 to the Under at home

Detroit is 20-18 to the Under as a home favorite

Detroit is 22-21 ATS as the home team

Orlando is 43-46 ATS and 46-44 to the Over this season

Orlando is 20-23 ATS as the road team and 12-12 ATS as the road underdog

Orlando is 23-20 to the Under as the road team

Orlando is 12-12 on the total as a road underdog

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Sunday’s Magic and Pistons’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Pistons’ Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Pistons’ Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Magic +8.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Magic +8.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 202.5

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

