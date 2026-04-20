Raptors at Cavaliers NBA Playoffs Game 2 Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 20

The Toronto Raptors (46-37) and Cleveland Cavaliers (53-30) run it back for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference playoffs first round.

Cleveland won Game 1, 126-113, behind 32 points from Donovan Mitchell, a 22-point and 10 assist double-double from James Harden, plus 24 points off the bench for Max Strus. The Cavaliers as a team shot 54% from the field and 50% from three.

The Raptors won all three regular season games versus the Cavaliers, but those contests were without Harden in the lineup for Cleveland. Toronto had four players score 17 or more points and as a team, the Raptors shot 48% from three and 52% from the field.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch Live: Raptors vs. Cavaliers

Date: Monday, April 20, 2026

Monday, April 20, 2026 Time: 7 PM EST

7 PM EST Site: Rocket Arena

Rocket Arena City: Cleveland, OH

Cleveland, OH Network/Streaming: NBC / Peacock

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Game Odds: Cavaliers vs. Raptors

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Cleveland Cavaliers (-360), Toronto Raptors (+285)

Cleveland Cavaliers (-360), Toronto Raptors (+285) Spread: Cavaliers -8.5

Cavaliers -8.5 Total: 222.5 points

This game sits right where it opened with Cleveland favored by 8.5 and the Game Total set at 221.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Cavaliers vs. Raptors

Toronto Raptors

PG Immanuel Quickley (questionable)

SG Brandon Ingram

SF RJ Barrett

PF Scottie Barnes

SF Jakob Poeltl

Cleveland Cavaliers

PG James Harden

SG Donovan Mitchell

SF Dean Wade

PF Evan Mobley

C Jarrett Allen

Injury Report: Raptors vs. Cavaliers

Toronto Raptors

Immanuel Quickley (hamstring) has been declared QUESTIONABLE of tonight’s game

Cleveland Cavaliers

None

Important stats, trends and insights: Raptors vs. Cavaliers

Cleveland is an NBA worst 34-49 ATS

Cleveland is an NBA-worst 17-25 ATS at home

Cleveland is 42-41 to the Under and 24-18 to the Under as the home team

Toronto is 50-33 to the Under, ranking tied for second-best

Toronto is 42-41 ATS

Toronto is 11-12 ATS as a road underdog

Toronto is 15-8 to the Under as a road underdog

Rotoworld Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s Raptors and Cavaliers’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Cavaliers -8.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Cavaliers -8.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 222.5

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

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