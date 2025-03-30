 Skip navigation
Figure Skating: ISU World Figure Skating Championships
Ilia Malinin won a second straight world title, but he wanted more
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament East Regional-Alabama at Duke
Duke's great D sends Blue Devils to their 18th Final Four with an 85-65 win over Alabama
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final - Grenoble
Ilia Malinin repeats as world figure skating champion with 6 quadruple jumps

All Scores
Raptors vs. 76ers Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 30

  
Published March 30, 2025 06:41 AM

It’s Sunday, March 30, and the Toronto Raptors (27-47) and Philadelphia 76ers (23-51) are all set to square off from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The Raptors are currently 10-26 on the road with a point differential of -5, while the 76ers have a 2-8 record in their last ten games at home. Toronto is 3-0 against Philadelphia this season with wins of 8, 13, and 3 points.

Toronto is on a three-game winning streak that followed up a four-game losing streak. Philadelphia is on a seven-game losing streak and dropped its home contest versus Miami last night, 118-95.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Raptors vs. 76ers live today

  • Date: Sunday, March 30, 2025
  • Time: 7:30PM EST
  • Site: Wells Fargo Center
  • City: Philadelphia, PA
  • Network/Streaming:

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Raptors vs. 76ers

The latest odds as of Sunday:

  • Odds: Raptors (-144), 76ers (+121)
  • Spread: Raptors -2.5
  • Over/Under: 221 points

That gives the Raptors an implied team point total of 111.24, and the 76ers 109.93.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Raptors vs. 76ers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Raptors to cover:

“With Toronto on a three-game winning streak and playing a 76ers team that is abysmal and riding seven-straight losses, plus on no rest, I could only look toward the Raptors. This -3.5 to -4.5 feels like it will close around -5.5 or -6, so I lean toward Toronto.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Raptors & 76ers game:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia 76ers at +2.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 221.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions pagefrom NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Raptors vs. 76ers on Sunday

  • The Raptors have a losing record this season (27-47)
  • 4 of the Raptors’ last 5 road games stayed under the Total
  • The Raptors have covered in 4 of their last 5 matchups against divisional opponents
  • The Raptors have a losing record this season (27-47)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

