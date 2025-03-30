Raptors vs. 76ers Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 30

It’s Sunday, March 30, and the Toronto Raptors (27-47) and Philadelphia 76ers (23-51) are all set to square off from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The Raptors are currently 10-26 on the road with a point differential of -5, while the 76ers have a 2-8 record in their last ten games at home. Toronto is 3-0 against Philadelphia this season with wins of 8, 13, and 3 points.

Toronto is on a three-game winning streak that followed up a four-game losing streak. Philadelphia is on a seven-game losing streak and dropped its home contest versus Miami last night, 118-95.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Raptors vs. 76ers live today

Date: Sunday, March 30, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Wells Fargo Center

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Raptors vs. 76ers

The latest odds as of Sunday:

Odds: Raptors (-144), 76ers (+121)

Spread: Raptors -2.5

Over/Under: 221 points

That gives the Raptors an implied team point total of 111.24, and the 76ers 109.93.

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Raptors vs. 76ers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Raptors to cover:

“With Toronto on a three-game winning streak and playing a 76ers team that is abysmal and riding seven-straight losses, plus on no rest, I could only look toward the Raptors. This -3.5 to -4.5 feels like it will close around -5.5 or -6, so I lean toward Toronto.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Raptors & 76ers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia 76ers at +2.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 221.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Raptors vs. 76ers on Sunday

The Raptors have a losing record this season (27-47)

4 of the Raptors’ last 5 road games stayed under the Total

The Raptors have covered in 4 of their last 5 matchups against divisional opponents

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

