Raptors vs. Bulls Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 1

It’s Tuesday, April 1, and the Toronto Raptors (28-47) and Chicago Bulls (33-42) are all set to square off from United Center in Chicago.

The Raptors are currently 11-26 on the road with a point differential of -4, while the Bulls have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home. Chicago won both meetings versus Toronto this season by scores of one and 16 points.

Chicago has lost two straight games after going on a 9-2 heater over 11 games that featured two four-game winning streaks. Toronto is on a four-game winning streak, but all four wins came against Washington, Brooklyn, Charlotte, and Philadelphia — those teams have a combined 83-218 record (27.5%).

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Raptors vs. Bulls live today

Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: United Center

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming:

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Raptors vs. Bulls

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Odds: Raptors (+187), Bulls (-227)

Spread: Bulls -5

Over/Under: 237 points

That gives the Raptors an implied team point total of 116.54, and the Bulls 120.41.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Raptors vs. Bulls game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Bulls to cover against the Raptors:

“While Toronto is on a four-game winning streak and Chicago has dropped the past two, this is a spot where I would back the Bulls. Chicago was on a nice 9-2 run over 11 games before losing to the Mavericks and Thunder. However, Toronto’s winning streak is not impressive. Toronto beat Washington, Brooklyn, Charlotte, and Philadelphia — those teams rank bottom four in the East and have a combined 83-218 record (27.5%). Chicago beat teams like the Lakers, Nuggets, and Kings during their winning streak. It’s Chicago or pass for me even at the -5 or -5.5.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Raptors & Bulls game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Toronto Raptors at +5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 237.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions pagefrom NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Raptors vs. Bulls on Tuesday

The Raptors are 11-26 on the road this season but have won their last 3 games

In the Raptors’ road games this season the Under is 21-16

The Raptors have covered in 47 of their 75 games this season

The Bulls have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Eastern Conference Atlantic Division teams

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

