Raptors vs. Wizards prediction: Odds, game details, Best bets, and recent trends for January 29

It’s Wednesday, January 29, and the Toronto Raptors (14-32) and the Washington Wizards (6-39) are all set to square off from Capital One Arena in Washington.

Toronto is playing their best basketball of the season, and it has resulted in them winning four straight including a 113-104 win at home Monday night against New Orleans. Scottie Barnes scored 21 and hauled in 11 boards in the win for the Raptors. The good news for Washington is they are at home tonight where they have amassed five of their six wins on the season.

The Raptors are currently 3-19 on the road with a point differential of -6, while the Wizards have a 3-7 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Raptors vs. Wizards today

Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Capital One Arena

City: Washington, DC

Game odds for Raptors vs. Wizards

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Odds: Raptors (-267), Wizards (+218)

Raptors (-267), Wizards (+218) Spread: Raptors -6.5

Raptors -6.5 Over/Under: 231 points

That gives the Raptors an implied team point total of 117.86, and the Wizards 114.48.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Raptors vs. Wizards game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Raptors & Wizards game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Toronto Raptors on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Toronto Raptors on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Wizards at +6.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Wizards at +6. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 231.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Raptors vs. Wizards on Wednesday

The Raptors have won 6 of their last 7 games, while the Wizards have lost 7 of 8 at home

The OVER is 4-1 in the Wizards’ last 5 home games

The Raptors have covered the spread in their last 3 away games against teams with losing records

