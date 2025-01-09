Rockets vs. Grizzlies Best bets: Odds, predictions, expert picks, recent stats, and trends for January 9

It’s Thursday, January 9, and the Houston Rockets (24-12) and the Memphis Grizzlies (24-13) are all set to square off from FedExForum in Memphis.

The Rockets will be looking for their 5th straight win on the road while the Grizzlies take the court looking to win their 4th straight at home. Memphis won Monday night 119-104 at home against Dallas. Houston won on the road Tuesday in Washington.

The Rockets are currently 11-5 on the road with a point differential of +3.2, while the Grizzlies have a 9-1 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Rockets vs. Grizzlies today

Date: Thursday, January 9, 2025

Time: 8:00 pm EST

Site: FedExForum

City: Memphis, TN

Game odds for Rockets vs. Grizzlies

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Odds: Houston Rockets(+149), Memphis Grizzlies (-125)

Spread: Rockets -1.5

Over/Under: 230.5 points

That gives the Rockets an implied team point total of 116.3, and the Grizzlies 114.47.

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday Rockets vs. Grizzlies game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) expects the Rockets to be able to slow down the Grizzlies: Memphis Team Total UNDER 116.5 (-105)

“Hold your breath while taking this one. Memphis is 1st in points per game and 1st in pace. You ask yourself why would you bet this? Not only are two of Memphis’ biggest offensive contributors are GTD, but they are also playing against an elite defensive unit who plays very slow. They were held to 108 points in the first meeting between the two.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Rockets & Grizzlies game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Memphis Grizzlies at +1.5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Memphis Grizzlies at +1.5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 230.5.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Rockets vs. Grizzlies on Thursday

The Grizzlies have won 4 of their last 5 home games against Western Conference teams

The OVER is 4-1 in the Rockets’ last 5 games against Western Conference teams

The Grizzlies are 24-13 against the spread this season

The Grizzlies have won 14 of their last 16 games at home

