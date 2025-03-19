Rockets vs. Magic Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 19

It’s Wednesday, March 19, and the Houston Rockets (44-25) and Orlando Magic (32-37) are all set to square off from Kia Center in Orlando.

The Rockets are currently 18-14 on the road with a point differential of 5, while the Magic have a 3-7 record in their last ten games at home. These teams met for the first time this season on March 10 and Houston won 97-84.

This is the final matchup between the two and Orlando is 3-2 in the last five games after losing five straight, while Houston is on a seven-game winning streak.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Rockets vs. Magic live today

Date: Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Kia Center

City: Orlando, FL

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Rockets vs. Magic

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Odds: Rockets (-145), Magic (+121)

Spread: Rockets -2.5

Over/Under: 209 points

That gives the Rockets an implied team point total of 105.24, and the Magic 103.93.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Rockets vs. Magic game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Magic +2.5 against the Rockets:

“Houston is on a seven-game winning streak with one of those victories coming over Orlando (97-84), however, six of the past seven games for the Rockets have come in Houston. This is the first road game since March 6 for Houston. Orlando is coming off a three-game home stand themselves and an upset win over Cleveland that should give this team some confidence. I don’t hate the Under, but this would be Orlando or pass for me.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Rockets & Magic game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Orlando Magic at +2.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 209.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Rockets vs. Magic on Wednesday

The Rockets have won 4 of their last 5 at Eastern Conference Southeast Division teams

The Total went under in 21 of the Magic’s 34 home games this season

The Magic have covered in 4 of their last 5 games

The Magic have won 8 of 14 home games following a win

