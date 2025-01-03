Spurs vs. Nuggets Odds, predictions, expert picks, recent stats, trends and Best bets for January 3

It’s Friday, January 3, and the San Antonio Spurs (17-16) and the Denver Nuggets (19-13) are all set to square off from Ball Arena in Denver.

Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets are riding a 3-game winning streak while Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs are looking to start a winning streak having knocked off the Clippers on New Year’s Eve in their last game. Wemby scored 27 in the win. Jokic had a triple-double in Denver’s most recent outing, a 139-120 win over Atlanta.

The Spurs are currently 5-9 on the road with a point differential of 0, while the Nuggets have a 7-3 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details for tonight’s Spurs vs. Nuggets’ game

Date: Friday, January 3, 2025

Time: 9:00 pm EST

Site: Ball Arena

City: Denver, CO

Game odds for Spurs vs. Nuggets

The latest odds as of Friday:



Odds: San Antonio Spurs (-242), Denver Nuggets (-302)

Spread: Nuggets -7.5

Over/Under: 234.5 points

That gives the Spurs an implied team point total of 116.15, and the Nuggets 120.07.

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Spurs vs. Nuggets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) likes Wemby and co. in this game: San Antonio Spurs +7.5

“The Nuggets typically have a decent home court advantage but with the rest in favor of the Spurs I’m expecting a very competitive game decided by under two possessions.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Spurs & Nuggets game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the San Antonio Spurs on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Antonio Spurs at -7.5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 234.5.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Spurs vs. Nuggets on Friday

· The Nuggets have won 5 of their last 6 games at home

· The OVER is 13-7 in the Spurs’ last 10 games on the road and the Nuggets’ last 10 at home combined

· The Spurs have covered the Spread in 4 of their last 5 games as a road underdog

