Spurs vs. Pacers prediction: Odds, game details, recent trends, and Best bets for January 23

It’s Thursday, January 23, and the San Antonio Spurs (19-22) and the Indiana Pacers (24-19) are all set to square off from Accor Arena in Paris.

It’s a home game for Spurs’ star Victor Wembanyama who was born in Paris. He is leading the Spurs in scoring (24.4) and rebounding (10.8) this season. San Antonio, though, has lost three straight and dropped into 12th place in the Western Conference. Indiana has won eight of their last nine to climb into 5th in the Eastern Conference.

The Spurs are currently 7-12 on the road with a point differential of -1, while the Pacers have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Spurs vs. Pacers live today

Date: Thursday, January 23, 2025

Date: Thursday, January 23, 2025
Time: 2:00PM EST

Site: Accor Arena

City: Paris, France

Network/Streaming: NBA TV

Game odds for Spurs vs. Pacers

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Odds: Spurs (+127), Pacers (-151)

Spurs (+127), Pacers (-151) Spread: Pacers -3

Pacers -3 Over/Under: 230 points

That gives the Spurs an implied team point total of 114.34, and the Pacers 115.9.

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Spurs vs. Pacers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Spurs & Pacers game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Antonio Spurs at +3.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Antonio Spurs at +3. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 230.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Spurs vs. Pacers on Thursday

The Spurs have lost 4 of their last 5 games as an underdog

7 of the Pacers’ last 8 games (88%) have stayed UNDER the Total

The Pacers have covered the spread in 8 of their last 10 games

