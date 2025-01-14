Suns vs. Hawks odds, predictions, recent stats, trends, and Best bets for January 14

It’s Tuesday, January 14, and the Phoenix Suns (19-19) and the Atlanta Hawks (19-19) are all set to square off from State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The Suns are riding a 3-game winning streak including a win last Thursday over the Hawks. Devin Booker had 30 and Kevin Durant added 27 in Sunday’s 120-113 win over the Hornets. Atlanta has not played since that loss to the Suns last week due to the storms in Atlanta over the weekend. The Hawks have lost 4 of their last 5 games overall.

The Suns are currently 6-11 on the road with a point differential of -1, while the Hawks have a 7-3 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Suns vs. Hawks today

Game odds for Suns vs. Hawks

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Odds: Suns (-135), Hawks (+114)

Suns (-135), Hawks (+114) Spread: Suns -2

Suns -2 Over/Under: 235 points

That gives the Suns an implied team point total of 118.07, and the Hawks 117.03.

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Suns vs. Hawks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) is fading the favored Suns: Atlanta Hawks +3.5

“Back to the well for me against a tired Suns team, hopefully to see Trae Young available and prepare for the Hawks to upset.”

The best bets our model is projecting for today’s Suns & Hawks game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Phoenix Suns on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Phoenix Suns on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Atlanta Hawks at +2.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Atlanta Hawks at +2. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 235.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Suns vs. Hawks on Tuesday

The Suns have won 4 of their last 5 games

The OVER is 13-4 in the Hawks’ home games this season

The Hawks have covered the Spread in their last 3 games at home

The Hawks have lost 4 of their last 5 games

