Suns vs. Nets prediction: Odds, game details, expert picks, and recent trends for January 22

It’s Wednesday, January 22, and the Phoenix Suns (21-21) and the Brooklyn Nets (14-30) are all set to square off from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Brooklyn hung tough at home last night against the Knicks before dropping a 99-95 decision. It was the Nets’ 4th consecutive loss. Phoenix had their 2-game win streak snapped Monday night in Cleveland losing 118-92 to the Cavaliers. Kevin Durant had 23 in the loss.

The Suns are currently 8-13 on the road with a point differential of -2, while the Nets have a 1-9 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Suns vs. Nets live today

Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Barclays Center

City: Brooklyn, NY

Network/Streaming: YES

Game odds for Suns vs. Nets

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Odds: Suns (-498), Nets (+376)

Suns (-498), Nets (+376) Spread: Suns -10

Suns -10 Over/Under: 220 points

That gives the Suns an implied team point total of 114.16, and the Nets 108.95.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Suns vs. Nets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) expects the Suns to cover the big number: Phoenix Suns -10

“The Nets have thrown up the white flag on the season while the Suns face the unenviable task of digging out of the hole they have put themselves in. A comfortable win would go a long way to starting that process.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Suns & Nets game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Phoenix Suns on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Phoenix Suns on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Brooklyn Nets at +10.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Brooklyn Nets at +10. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 220.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Suns vs. Nets on Wednesday

The Suns have a losing road record this season (8-13)

7 of the Suns’ last 9 matchups with the Nets have gone OVER the Total

The Suns have failed to cover the spread in their last 4 games against teams with worse records

The Suns have won 6 of their last 8 games, while the Nets have lost 7 straight at home

