Suns vs. Wizards odds, predictions, expert picks, stats, and recent trends for January 16

It’s Thursday, January 16, and the Phoenix Suns (19-20) and the Washington Wizards (6-32) are all set to square off from Capital One Arena in Washington.

Neither of these teams has had much to smile about this season. The Suns have won 3 of their last 4 but sit a disappointing 11th in the West while the Wizards have lost 7 in a row and reside in 15th place in the East. Kevin Durant leads Phoenix in scoring averaging 27.2 points per game while rookie Alexandre Sarr (12 points and 8 rebounds per game in January) is beginning to pick up his play for the Wizards.

The Suns are currently 6-12 on the road with a point differential of -1, while the Wizards have a 3-7 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Suns vs. Wizards today

Date: Thursday, January 16, 2025

7:00PM EST Site: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena City: Washington, DC

Game odds for Suns vs. Wizards

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Odds: Suns (-546), Wizards (+404)

Suns (-546), Wizards (+404) Spread: Suns -10.5

Suns -10.5 Over/Under: 233 points

That gives the Suns an implied team point total of 120.94, and the Wizards 115.46.

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Suns vs. Wizards game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) likes Devin Booker to have a night: Devin Booker OVER 11.5 rebounds and assists (-125)

“The ball will be in Booker’s hands at a very high rate. The poor defensive rating means we have more chances to rack up assists and cover this number.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

The best bets our model is projecting for today’s Suns & Wizards game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Phoenix Suns on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Phoenix Suns on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Wizards at +10.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Wizards at +10. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 233.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Suns vs. Wizards on Thursday

The Wizards have lost 6 of their last 7 home games

7 of the Wizards’ last 9 home matchups with the Suns have gone OVER the Total

The Suns have failed to cover in 3 straight games as a favorite

The Suns are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games as a favorite

