Thunder vs. Rockets Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and, best bets for April 4

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets Preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder (64-12) and Houston Rockets (50-27) are all set to square off from Toyota Center in Houston.

Rockets star Dillon Brooks will miss tonight’s game because he was suspended for one game for receiving his 16th technical.

The Thunder are currently 29-7 on the road with a point differential of 13, while the Rockets have a 8-2 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Thunder vs. Rockets live today



Date: Friday, April 4, 2025

8:00PM EST Site: Toyota Center

Toyota Center City: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Thunder vs. Rockets

The latest odds as of Friday:



Odds: Thunder (-266), Rockets (+215)

Spread: Thunder -6.5

Over/Under: 230 points

That gives the Thunder an implied team point total of 117.36, and the Rockets 113.97.



Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Thunder vs. Rockets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is betting on the Thunder -6

Thomas: “The Thunder have won 18 of their last 19 games. They have covered in eleven straight games. In that span, they have done it all. They have covered as underdogs, they have covered as double-digit favorites, and and they have covered as 20+ point favorites. They have been the model of excellence. The Rockets are no layup by any means. However, with Brooks sidelined tonight, the Rockets and their emotional leader will be without their primary defender on SGA.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Thunder & Rockets game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Oklahoma City Thunder on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Oklahoma City Thunder on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Houston Rockets at +6.5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Houston Rockets at +6.5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 230.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Thunder vs. Rockets on Friday



The Thunder have won 11 straight road games

The Over is 25-21 in the Thunder’s matchups against Western Conference teams this season

The Rockets have covered in 41 of their 77 games this season

The Thunder are on a streak of 11 straight road wins



