Timberwolves vs. Lakers Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 27

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves (32-27) and Los Angeles Lakers (35-21) are all set to square off from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Watch out now, the Los Angeles Lakers are now fifth in the West and have gone 8-2 in their last 10 games. They are +900 to win the NBA Championship, and the addition of Luka Doncic has been very nice.

The Timberwolves are currently 16-13 on the road with a point differential of 3, while the Lakers have a 8-2 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Timberwolves vs. Lakers live today



Date: Thursday, February 27, 2025

Thursday, February 27, 2025 Time: 10:30PM EST

10:30PM EST Site: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena City: Los Angeles, CA



Game odds for Timberwolves vs. Lakers

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Odds: Timberwolves (+166), Lakers (-200)

Spread: Lakers -5

Over/Under: 225 points

That gives the Timberwolves an implied team point total of 111.56, and the Lakers 114.17.



Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Timberwolves vs. Lakers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is leaning towards Minnesota +5…

Thomas: “ I don’t have a strong lean either way for this game. However, outside of a meeting with the Nuggets, the Lakers have had a fairly soft schedule through the last 10 games. This is their biggest test, and they may fail it.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Timberwolves & Lakers game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota Timberwolves at +5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota Timberwolves at +5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 225.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Timberwolves vs. Lakers on Thursday



The Timberwolves have won four of their last five matches at Western Conference Pacific Division teams

The Lakers have covered in 16 of their 27 home games this season

The Timberwolves have won 4 of their last 5 at Western Conference Pacific Division teams



