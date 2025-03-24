Timberwolves vs. Pacers predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and Best bets for March 24

It’s Monday, March 24, and the Minnesota Timberwolves (41-31) and Indiana Pacers (41-29) are all set to square off from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Timberwolves are currently 20-15 on the road with a point differential of 5, while the Pacers have a 9-1 record in their last ten games at home. Indiana won the only meeting with Minnesota on March 17, 132-130 in OT. This is the final meeting of the season.

Indiana is 8-3 over the last 11 games and enters on a four-game winning streak, while Minnesota is coming off a 41-point win over New Orleans to break a two-game losing streak. The Timberwolves are 9-2 in the past 11 games.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Timberwolves vs. Pacers live today

Date: Monday, March 24, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

City: Indianapolis, IN

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Timberwolves vs. Pacers

The latest odds as of Monday:

Odds: Timberwolves (+110), Pacers (-130)

Spread: Pacers -2.5

Over/Under: 230.5 points

That gives the Timberwolves an implied team point total of 114.13, and the Pacers 116.91.

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Timberwolves vs. Pacers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans Tyrese Haliburton to double-double and the Pacers to win:

“Over the last 10 games, Tyrese Haliburton has double-doubled in all 10 games, and the Pacers have gone 7-3 during that stretch. To start March (six games), Haliburton averages 18.8 points, 12.3 assists, and 5.0 rebounds over 33.0 minutes per game. He’s recorded at least 12 assists in five of the previous six and grabbed at least five rebounds in four of those. He’s on a heater right now, so I lean Haliburton to double-double at +105 odds and lean the Pacers to win at -130 odds.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Timberwolves & Pacers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Indiana Pacers at .

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of .

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Timberwolves vs. Pacers on Monday

The Pacers are showing a 106% return on investment at home on the Money Line

8 of the Pacers’ last 10 home games stayed under the Total

The Timberwolves have gone 19-16 on the road against the spread this season

The Pacers have won 7 straight home games

