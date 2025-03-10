Trail Blazers at Warriors Predictions: Best bets, odds, recent stats, and trends for March 10

It’s Monday, March 10, and the Portland Trail Blazers (28-37) and Golden State Warriors (36-28) are all set to square off from Chase Center in San Francisco.

These two teams are going in opposite directions. Golden State has won four in a row and nine of their last ten while the Blazers have lost three straight and four out of five.

The Trail Blazers are currently 12-22 on the road with a point differential of -4, while the Warriors have a 7-3 record in their last ten games at home.

Portland lost at home yesterday against the Detroit Pistons, 119-112. Anfernee Simons had 34 in the loss. Golden State knocked off those same Pistons the night before, 115-110. Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler combined for 58 points in the win.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Trail Blazers at Warriors live today

Date: Monday, March 10, 2025

Time: 10:00PM EST

Site: Chase Center

City: San Francisco, CA

Network/Streaming: BlazerVision

Game odds for Trail Blazers at Warriors

The latest odds as of Monday:

Odds: Portland Trail Blazers (+473), Golden State Warriors (-658)

Spread: Warriors -12

Over/Under: 231 points

That gives the Trail Blazers an implied team point total of 114.45, and the Warriors 120.71.

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Trail Blazers at Warriors game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Trail Blazers & Warriors game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Golden State Warriors on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Portland Trail Blazers at +12.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 231.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Trail Blazers at Warriors on Monday

The Warriors have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Northwest Division teams

In the Trail Blazers’ road games this season the Under is 20-14

The Trail Blazers are 35-30 against the spread this season

The Warriors have won 7 straight home games against the Trail Blazers

