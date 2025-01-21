Trail Blazers vs. Heat prediction: Odds, expert picks, recent trends, and stats for January 21

It’s Tuesday, January 21, and the Portland Trail Blazers (14-28) and the Miami Heat (21-20) are all set to square off from Kaseya Center in Miami. They met in Portland 10 days ago with Miami winning 119-98. Tyler Herro had 32 to lead all scorers.

The Blazers won Sunday in Chicago, 113-102. Shaedon Sharpe led Portland with 23 points. That snapped a 5-game losing streak for the Blazers. Miami knocked off the Spurs Sunday at home, 128-107, behind 25 points from rookie Kel ‘El Ware.

The Trail Blazers are currently 5-16 on the road with a point differential of -9, while the Heat have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details re: Trail Blazers vs. Heat today

Date: Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Kaseya Center

City: Miami, FL

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Trail Blazers vs. Heat

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Odds: Trail Blazers (+425), Heat (-578)

Trail Blazers (+425), Heat (-578) Spread: Heat -11

Heat -11 Over/Under: 220 points

That gives the Trail Blazers an implied team point total of 108.95, and the Heat 114.69.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Trail Blazers vs. Heat game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Trail Blazers & Heat game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Miami Heat on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Miami Heat on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Portland Trail Blazers at +11.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Portland Trail Blazers at +11. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 220.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Trail Blazers vs. Heat on Tuesday

The Heat have won their last 3 games against teams with worse records

8 of the Trail Blazers’ last 10 road games against the Heat have gone OVER the Total

The Heat have failed to cover in 23 of their 41 games this season

The Trail Blazers have lost 8 of their last 10 games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)