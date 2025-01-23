Trail Blazers vs. Magic prediction: Odds, game details, recent trends, and Best bets for January 23

It’s Thursday, January 23, and the Portland Trail Blazers (15-28) and the Orlando Magic (23-22) are all set to square off from Kia Center in Orlando.

This is Game 2 of a 3-game trip for Portland. They opened the trip with a 116-107 win in Miami against the Heat. Anfernee Simons had 24 to pace the Blazers. Injuries continue to be a big issue for the Magic who have lost four in a row. Tuesday, they lost in Toronto to the Raptors, 109-93.

The Trail Blazers are currently 6-16 on the road with a point differential of -8, while the Magic have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Trail Blazers vs. Magic today

Date: Thursday, January 23, 2025

Thursday, January 23, 2025 Time: 7:00PM EST

7:00PM EST Site: Kia Center

Kia Center City: Orlando, FL

Game odds for Trail Blazers vs. Magic

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Odds: Trail Blazers (+325), Magic (-417)

Trail Blazers (+325), Magic (-417) Spread: Magic -9

Magic -9 Over/Under: 209 points

That gives the Trail Blazers an implied team point total of 103.44, and the Magic 108.13.

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Trail Blazers vs. Magic game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Trail Blazers & Magic game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Orlando Magic on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Orlando Magic on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Portland Trail Blazers at +9.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Portland Trail Blazers at +9. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 209.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Trail Blazers vs. Magic on Thursday

The Trail Blazers have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Southeast Division teams

6 of the Magic’s last 8 matchups with the Trail Blazers have stayed UNDER the Total

The Trail Blazers have covered the Spread in 7 of their last 8 road games against the Magic

The Magic have won 4 of their last 5 games against the Trail Blazers

