Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for January 9

It’s Thursday, January 9, and the Portland Trail Blazers (13-23) and Dallas Mavericks (21-16) are all set to square off from American Airlines Center in Dallas.

The Blazers have won two of their last three including a 119-100 win last night in New Orleans against the Pelicans. Deni Avdija led Portland with 26 points. The Mavericks smacked the Lakers 118-97 in Dallas Tuesday night. No Luka. No Kyrie. No Problem. Quentin Grimes has 23 off the bench for the Mavs.

The Trail Blazers are currently 5-15 on the road with a point differential of -8.7, while the Mavericks have a 7-3 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details re: Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks today

Date: Thursday, January 9, 2025

Thursday, January 9, 2025 Time: 8:30 pm EST

8:30 pm EST Site: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center City: Dallas, TX

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Odds: Portland Trail Blazers (+236), Dallas Mavericks (-296)

Portland Trail Blazers (+236), Dallas Mavericks (-296) Spread: Mavericks -6.5

Mavericks -6.5 Over/Under: 219 points

That gives the Trail Blazers an implied team point total of 108.53, and the Mavericks 111.93.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) is on the home team: Dallas Mavericks -7.5

“Hardest bet to make but the rest advantage for the Mavs combined with their motivational push should get the number home for the home team.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best Bet projections for today’s Trail Blazers & Mavericks game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Dallas Mavericks on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Dallas Mavericks on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Portland Trail Blazers at +6.5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Portland Trail Blazers at +6.5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 219.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks on Thursday

The Trail Blazers have lost 15 of their last 20 games as a road underdog

8 of the Mavericks’ last 10 home matchups with the Trail Blazers have gone OVER the Total

The Trail Blazers have covered in 3 straight games as a road underdog

The Trail Blazers have covered the Spread in their last 3 road games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)