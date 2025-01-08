Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans Odds, predictions, expert picks, recent stats, trends and Best bets for January 8

It’s Wednesday, January 8, and the Portland Trail Blazers (12-23) and New Orleans Pelicans (7-30) are all set to square off from Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

New Orleans lost last night at home to the Timberwolves, 104-97. Zion Williamson had 22 on 9 of 15 shooting in the loss. The Blazers lost in Motown Monday night to the Pistons 118-115. Anfernee Simons had 36 in the loss.

The Trail Blazers are currently 4-15 on the road with a point differential of -10.1, while the Pelicans have a 2-8 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details re: Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans today

Date: Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Time: 8:00 pm EST

Site: Smoothie King Center

City: New Orleans, LA

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Odds: Portland Trail Blazers (+110), New Orleans Pelicans (-130)

Spread: Pelicans -2

Over/Under: 225 points

That gives the Trail Blazers an implied team point total of 112.02, and the Pelicans 113.07.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) likes the points and the Trail Blazers: Portland Trail Blazers +2

“The Pels are still somewhat lost as they try to integrate their key players back into a system that is not working. The rested Blazers can take advantage of this in a competitive contest.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Trail Blazers & Pelicans game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the New Orleans Pelicans on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the New Orleans Pelicans on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on the Portland Trail Blazers at +2.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on the Portland Trail Blazers at +2. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 225.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans on Wednesday

The Trail Blazers have lost 15 of their 19 road games this season

The UNDER is 21-18 in the Pelicans’ home games and the Trail Blazers’ road games combined this season

The Trail Blazers have covered the spread in 4 of their last 5 road games against teams with worse records

The Pelicans have won 12 of their last 20 home games against teams with losing records

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)