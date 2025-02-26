Trail Blazers vs. Wizards Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for February 26

It’s Wednesday, February 26, and the Portland Trail Blazers (25-33) and Washington Wizards (10-47) are all set to square off from Capital One Arena in Washington.

The Trail Blazers are currently 9-19 on the road with a point differential of -5, while the Wizards have a 1-9 record in their last ten games at home.

Portland has won two of the last three games after the All-Star break, while Washington dropped two of the previous three. This is the first meeting of the season between these two teams and oddsmakers favor the Blazers as six point favorites.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Trail Blazers vs. Wizards live today

Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Capital One Arena

City: Washington, DC

Game odds for Trail Blazers vs. Wizards

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Odds: Trail Blazers (-218), Wizards (+180)

Spread: Trail Blazers -5.5

Over/Under: 229 points

That gives the Trail Blazers an implied team point total of 116.39, and the Wizards 113.52.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Trail Blazers vs. Wizards game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans toward the Wizards +6:

“Portland has only been a road favorite twice this season and they are 1-1 and 2-0 on the ML. In six games as a favorite, the Blazers are 4-2 on the ML and 2-4 ATS. These are two young teams that will likely run and down the floor, which is why I lean the Over 230.5, but I think the better bet is the Wizards on the spread at home although they are 15-15 ATS as a home underdog.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Trail Blazers & Wizards game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Portland Trail Blazers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Wizards at +5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 229.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Trail Blazers vs. Wizards on Wednesday

The Wizards have gone 1-4 in their last 5 games

Each of the last 3 matchups between the Wizards and the Trail Blazers have stayed under the Total

The Wizards have covered the Spread in 5 of their last 6 games as a home underdog

The Wizards are 4-1 against the spread in their last 5 games at home

