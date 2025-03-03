Warriors vs. Hornets Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for March 3

It’s Monday, March 3, and the Golden State Warriors (32-28) and Charlotte Hornets (14-45) are all set to square off from Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

The Warriors are currently 15-15 on the road with a point differential of 2, while the Hornets have a 2-8 record in their last ten games at home. These squads met on Feb. 25 and the Warriors won 128-92 with Buddy Hield leading the way with 16 points for Golden State, while Stephen Curry had 15. This is the final meeting of the season between the two and Jimmy Butler is questionable.

Golden State is 4-1 since the All-Star break and coming off a loss to the woeful 76ers (126-119). Charlotte is on a six-game losing streak and dropped its fourth contest to the season against the Wizards, so matters couldn’t be worse for the Hornets after getting swept by the league’s worst (or second worst team).

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Warriors vs. Hornets live today

Date: Monday, March 3, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Spectrum Center

City: Charlotte, NC

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Warriors vs. Hornets

The latest odds as of Monday:

Odds: Warriors (-595), Hornets (+439)

Spread: Warriors -11.5

Over/Under: 224 points

That gives the Warriors an implied team point total of 116.92, and the Hornets 110.93.

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Warriors vs. Hornets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Over 226.5 between the Warriors and Hornets:

“Golden State is coming off a loss, which makes this an enticing play on the spread. However, the last time they met it was -17.5 and Godlen State covered (128-92), so I don’t love the fact the spread is 12.5 in the second meeting. Charlotte does not have the home court advantage like that. With the first meeting listed at 218.0 and it going over by two points, then this one opening at 224.5 and moving up to 226.5, I think oddsmakers expect a closer and high-scoring game this time around and I’ll buy into the more points part and pass on the spread. I like the Over 226.5.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Warriors & Hornets game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Golden State Warriors on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Charlotte Hornets at +11.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 224.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Warriors vs. Hornets on Monday

The Hornets have lost 4 of their last 5 games against teams with winning records

Each of the Warriors’ last 8 road games with the Hornets have stayed under the Total

The Hornets have covered in their last 4 games as a home underdog

