Warriors vs. Kings Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for February 21

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings Preview

The Golden State Warriors (28-27) and Sacramento Kings (28-27) are all set to square off from Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

Both teams could do with a strong next couple of weeks after the NBA All-Star break. The Kings are ninth in the West and just 5-5 in their last 10 games.

Since the addition of Jimmy Butler, the Warriors look to be performing at a higher level. Right now, they are 10th in the Western Conference but could find their way to the playoffs, given the additions.

The Warriors are currently 13-14 on the road with a point differential of 0, while the Kings have an 8-2 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game odds for Warriors vs. Kings

The latest odds as of Friday:



Odds: Warriors (-120), Kings (+100)

Spread: Warriors -1.5

Over/Under: 233 points

That gives the Warriors an implied team point total of 116.91, and the Kings 116.13.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Warriors vs. Kings game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is leaning towards Golden State -2 (-110)…

Thomas: I like the addition of Butler because of what he gives to this Warriors team’s depth. Butler can take over the scoring load when Steph Curry is off the court. Short-term success will be paramount for this team. They should win this game and push towards a playoff run.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Warriors & Kings game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Sacramento Kings at +1.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Sacramento Kings at +1. Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 233.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Warriors vs. Kings on Friday



The Kings have lost 12 of their last 20 games against teams with winning records

The Warriors’ last 4 games versus the Kings have gone over the Total

The Warriors have failed to cover in 10 of their 11 matchups against Western Conference Pacific Division teams this season

The Kings have lost 12 of their last 20 games against teams with winning records

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!



Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.



Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)