Warriors vs Mavericks Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Projected Starting Lineups, Betting Trends and Stats

Klay Thompson makes his awaited return as the Dallas Mavericks take on the Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors are 8-2 on the season and won six of the previous seven games. Golden State completed a five-game road trip (4-1 record) on Sunday with a win in Oklahoma City (127-116). This is the fourth home game for Golden State where they are 2-1 this season.

Dallas is 5-5 on the year and lost three of the past four games. The Mavericks have lost two straight to the Suns (14-113) and Nuggets (122-120). This is only the fourth road game for Dallas who is 1-2 away from home. The Mavericks will be without two starters Derek Lively and P.J. Washington ahead of this meeting.

With that said, let’s dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch the opening tip, projected lineups, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long.

Details & how to watch Mavericks @ Warriors

● Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024

● Time: 10:00 PM ET

● Site: Chase Center

● City: San Francisco, California

● TV/Streaming: TNT

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Game odds for Mavericks @ Warriors

The latest odds as of Tuesday afternoon:

● Moneyline: Golden State Warriors (-140), Dallas Mavericks (+120)

● Spread: Golden State -2.5

● Total: 234.5

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight on weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Probable starting lineups for Golden State and Dallas

· Dallas Mavericks (5-5)

PG Luka Doncic

SG Kyrie Irving

SF Klay Thompson

PF Maxi Kleber -- PJ Washington is out

C Daniel Gafford -- Derek Lively is out

· Golden State Warriors (8-2)

PG Stephen Curry

SG De’Anthony Melton

SF Andrew Wiggins (day-to-day)

PF Draymond Green

C Trayce-Jackson Davis

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mavericks @ Warriors

Golden State is 8-2 ATS, the second-best mark in the NBA.

Dallas is 4-5-1 ATS this season and 1-0-1 ATS as a road underdog.

Dallas is 6-4 to the Under this year.

Golden State is 7-3 to the Over this year.

Luka Doncic has scored 30 or more points in three of the last five games.

Steph Curry scored a season-high 36 points in his last game.

Klay Thompson scored 16 or fewer points in seven straight games after 18, 19, and 22 points in his first three games with Dallas.

Draymond Green has scored 14 total points in the last two games and made four three-pointers in that span.

Notable Player Props for Mavericks @ Warriors

Highest Point Props

Luka Doncic O/U 29.5 Points

Stephen Curry O/U 25.5 Points

Kyrie Irving O/U 24.5 Points

Klay Thompson O/U 15.5 Points

Highest Rebound Props

Luka Doncic O/U 8.5 Rebounds

Daniel Gafford O/U 6.5 Rebounds

Draymond Green O/U 5.5 Rebounds

Highest Assist Props

Luka Doncic O/U 8.5 Assists

Stephen Curry O/U 5.5 Assists

Draymond Green O/U 5.5 Assists

Expert picks & predictions for Mavericks @ Warriors

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Klay Thompson to go Over his 18.5 Points + Rebounds prop in his return to the Chase Center:

“While Klay Thompson scored 16 or fewer points in seven straight games, the excitement and hype surrounding tonight’s game should make a special night for the former Warrior.

Over the last three games, Thompson has had 9.0 rebound chances per game and converted 5.0 per game. While his recent three-point shooting of 5-for-20 (25%) in that span is a little concern, Thompson will have a larger role in the offense with P.J. Washington and Dereck Lively out.

I like Thompson to go Over his 18.5 Points + Rebounds prop after going 6-1 to the Under in the last seven games.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for the Mavericks and the Warriors:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports finds value in taking Dallas on the ML (+120)

· Spread : NBC Sports has low confidence in Dallas +2.5 on the spread

· Total : NBC Sports has low confidence towards a play on the Total UNDER 234.5 points

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the EXPERT NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and total picks for each of the games on today’s calendar!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

· Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

· Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

· Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)