Wizards vs. 76ers Odds, predictions, expert picks, recent stats, trends and Best bets for January 8

It’s Wednesday, January 8, and the Washington Wizards (6-28) and the Philadelphia 76ers (14-20) are all set to square off from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The Wizards are currently 1-13 on the road with a point differential of -15.8 away from DC, while the 76ers have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home.

The Wizards have lost 3 straight. Last night they lost 135-112 at home to Houston. The 76ers have lost 3 of 4 in 2025. Philly lost by 10 on Monday night at home to Phoenix. Tyrese Maxey had 31 in the loss.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Wizards vs. 76ers today

Date: Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Time: 7:00 pm EST

Site: Wells Fargo Center

City: Philadelphia, PA

Game odds for Wizards vs. 76ers

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Odds: Washington Wizards (+450), Philadelphia 76ers (-599)

Spread: 76ers -11.50

Over/Under: 217.5 points

That gives the Wizards an implied team point total of 107.7, and the 76ers 113.68.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Wizards vs. 76ers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is diving into the player prop market for this game: Guerschon Yabusele OVER 7.5 rebounds (-115)

“Yabusele crushed this number last game with Embiid and Drummond out. Embiid is out for sure, and Drummond is doubtful. They are playing a poor shooting Wizards team who give up a ton of boards to centers. He cruises again tonight.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Wizards & 76ers game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Philadelphia 76ers on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Wizards at +11.5.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 217.5.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Wizards vs. 76ers on Wednesday

The 76ers are on a 3-game winning streak at home against the Wizards

The OVER is 4-1 in the 76ers’ last 5 games against Eastern Conference teams

The 76ers have failed to cover the spread in 5 of their last 6 home games against teams with losing records.

The 76ers have won 4 of their last 5 games against Eastern Conference Southeast Division teams

