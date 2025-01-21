Wizards vs. Lakers prediction: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, and Best bet for January 21

It’s Tuesday, January 21, and the Washington Wizards (6-35) and the Los Angeles Lakers (22-18) are all set to square off from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The Wizards are simply a bad basketball team. Losers of 10 straight, Washington is led by Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma. The Lakers lost Sunday to the Clippers to snap a modest 2-game winning streak. Anthony Davis leads LA in scoring (25.6) and rebounding (11.8) for the season.

The Wizards won their first road game to start the season but have lost 17 straight away from home since that victory. Their point differential on the road is -14. The Lakers have a 7-3 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Wizards vs. Lakers today

Game odds for Wizards vs. Lakers

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Odds: Wizards (+558), Lakers (-826)

Wizards (+558), Lakers (-826) Spread: Lakers -12.5

Lakers -12.5 Over/Under: 231 points

That gives the Wizards an implied team point total of 114.55, and the Lakers 121.08.

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Wizards vs. Lakers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Los Angeles Lakers on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Los Angeles Lakers on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Wizards at +12.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Wizards at +12. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 231.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Wizards vs. Lakers on Tuesday

The Wizards have lost 17 straight road games

The Wizards have covered the Spread in 6 of their last 8 games against the Lakers

Pacific Division teams have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Southeast Division sides

