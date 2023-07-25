 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Maryland v Ohio State
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 1 Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Ohio State transfer defensive end
Florida Panthers (4) Vs Boston Bruins (3) At TD Garden (OT)
Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins forward and captain, announces retirement after 19 seasons
Kansas City Royals v Cleveland Guardians
Guardians ace Shane Bieber transferred to the 60-day IL, won’t pitch again until mid-September

Top Clips

nbc_dps_bronnyhospitalized_230725.jpg
USC’s James suffers cardiac arrest at practice
nbc_dps_rblowpaysolutions_230725.jpg
Will kids still want to be running backs?
nbc_dps_saquonsigns_230725.jpg
Reports: Saquon back with NYG; did he have choice?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Maryland v Ohio State
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 1 Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Ohio State transfer defensive end
Florida Panthers (4) Vs Boston Bruins (3) At TD Garden (OT)
Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins forward and captain, announces retirement after 19 seasons
Kansas City Royals v Cleveland Guardians
Guardians ace Shane Bieber transferred to the 60-day IL, won’t pitch again until mid-September

Top Clips

nbc_dps_bronnyhospitalized_230725.jpg
USC’s James suffers cardiac arrest at practice
nbc_dps_rblowpaysolutions_230725.jpg
Will kids still want to be running backs?
nbc_dps_saquonsigns_230725.jpg
Reports: Saquon back with NYG; did he have choice?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Betting the Women’s World Cup: UNDERS Down Under

  
Published July 25, 2023 10:35 AM

Every nation has taken to the pitch at the World Cup. More than a few pundits questioned how competitive the tournament would be with the expanded field. They are silent now following strong performances from Jamaica against France, Haiti in their match against England, and even Vietnam to a lesser degree against the United States.

Are there additional lessons to be learned before heading back to the window ahead of the second round of games in the Group Stage? Jay Croucher (@croucherJD) and Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) shared a few nuggets on a recent edition of Bet the EDGE.

Dinsick noted the UNDER has been the play Down Under.

“The major betting news around the Women’s World Cup is that UNDERS are crushing. I think if you were blind backing the UNDER to this point in the tournament, you are probably ahead 10 units, which is crazy.”

Croucher, a native of Australia, was not as surprised by the low scores.

“As someone who has done the 24-hour across the world flight to Australia, coming off that flight I didn’t really feel ready to put six goals past the Vietnamese either, but they (Team USA) are acclimated and maybe they will grow more into the tournament as it progresses.”

The market has adjusted to the low-scoring start to this tournament. However, should the low totals continue in Round 2 of the Group Stage, Dinsick believes there will be a play prior to the Third Round of games.

“If the Second Leg of the Round Robin Stage is more UNDERS, my gut says you could probably blind bet the OVERS in the Third Round Robins and probably have a decent angle as the market is overcorrecting for this…in the case that there is still a little bit of a lack of chemistry and goalscoring (in Round 2 of Group Play), and UNDERS continue to come in, I’m going to be ready to try to capture the other direction of this.”

As far as Team USA’s second game of the tournament against the Netherlands Wednesday at 9P ET, the fellas from Bet the EDGE like the Red, White, & Blue.

“I don’t think the Netherlands are the same team that made it to the World Cup Final in 2019 or really even close,” said Dinsick. “They have decent defense and decent goaltending. But they’re definitely going to be vulnerable to the counterattack to USA’s midfield… I have USA coming through here to zero. I don’t mind laying 1½ goals for the current price. I don’t mind laying -140 for them on the three-way.”

Here are the updated odds for a handful of the favorites to win the tournament:

USA +240

Spain +320

England +600

Germany +700

Australia +1100

France +1400

Brazil +1800

The biggest movers in the market have been Australia (opened at 15/1), Spain (opened at 5/1), and Brazil (opened at 25/1).

Enjoy the games and enjoy the sweat.