Bengals at Vikings prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
In a battle featuring back-up quarterbacks, Cincinnati (2-0) is in Minnesota (1-1) Sunday. With Joe Burrow (toe) sidelined, Jake Browning gets the start for the Bengals. The career back-up was a mixed bag last Sunday throwing for three touchdowns but also tossing a couple picks in Cincy’s 31-27 win over the Jaguars. J.J. McCarthy (ankle) is sidelined as well and so Carson Wentz gets the start for the Vikings. It will be the veteran’s first appearance this season.
Fun Fact: Assuming Carson Wentz gets the start under center, it will be the sixth consecutive year he has started a game for a different NFL team.
Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings.
Game Details and How to watch the Cincinnati Bengals at the Minnesota Vikings live Sunday
- Date: Sunday, September 21, 2025
- Time: 1:00PM EST
- Site: U.S. Bank Stadium
- City: Minneapolis, MN
- Network/Streaming: CBS
Game odds for the Bengals at the Vikings
The latest odds as of Sunday courtesy of DraftKings:
- Moneyline: Bengals (+134), Vikings (-159)
- Spread: Vikings -3
- Total: 41.0 points
This game opened at Vikings with the Total set at -47.5.
Quarterback Matchup for Cincinnati at Minnesota
- Bengals Starting QB: Jake Browning
Last Game: 9/14 vs. Jacksonville – 21-32 (65.6%), 241yds, 2 TDs, 3 INTs, Sacked 1 time, 1 carry for 1yd
Season: 1GP, 21-32 (65.6%), 241yds, 2 TDs, 3 INTs, Sacked 1 time, 1 carry for 1yd
- Vikings Starting QB: Carson Wentz
This will be Wentz’ first appearance of the season.
Last GP: 1/5/2025 at Denver – 10-17 (58.8%), 98yds, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 4 times
Bengals at Vikings team stats, betting trends
- The Bengals are on a 5-game regular season winning streak
- The Vikings have covered in 4 of their last 5 home games
- The Over is 7-3 in the Bengals’ last 10 games
Bengals Player Injuries
- QB Joe Burrow (toe) has been declared out of Sunday’s game
- DE Shemar Stewart (ankle) has been listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game
Vikings Player Injuries
- QB J.J. McCarthy (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- RB Aaron Jones (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- OT Christian Darrisaw (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- C Ryan Kelly (head) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- OT Justin Skule (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- LB Andrew Van Ginkel (undisclosed0 is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- S Harrison Smith (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- CB Jeff Okudah (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- LB Austin Keys (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
Rotoworld Bet Best Bets
Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Bengals and the Vikings:
- Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
- Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cincinnati Bengals at +3.
- Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 41.0.
