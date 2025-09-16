Bengals at Vikings prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

In a battle featuring back-up quarterbacks, Cincinnati (2-0) is in Minnesota (1-1) Sunday. With Joe Burrow (toe) sidelined, Jake Browning gets the start for the Bengals. The career back-up was a mixed bag last Sunday throwing for three touchdowns but also tossing a couple picks in Cincy’s 31-27 win over the Jaguars. J.J. McCarthy (ankle) is sidelined as well and so Carson Wentz gets the start for the Vikings. It will be the veteran’s first appearance this season.

Fun Fact: Assuming Carson Wentz gets the start under center, it will be the sixth consecutive year he has started a game for a different NFL team.

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Game Details and How to watch the Cincinnati Bengals at the Minnesota Vikings live Sunday

Date: Sunday, September 21, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: U.S. Bank Stadium

City: Minneapolis, MN

Network/Streaming: CBS

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game odds for the Bengals at the Vikings

The latest odds as of Sunday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Bengals (+134), Vikings (-159)

Spread: Vikings -3

Total: 41.0 points

This game opened at Vikings with the Total set at -47.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NFL schedule!

Bengals have been 'outplayed' despite 2-0 record Chris Simms explains to Mike Florio why the Jaguars were the "better team" despite falling to the Bengals in Week 2, where Cincinnati just barely escaped with a win despite Jacksonville's "many blunders."

Quarterback Matchup for Cincinnati at Minnesota

Bengals Starting QB: Jake Browning

Last Game: 9/14 vs. Jacksonville – 21-32 (65.6%), 241yds, 2 TDs, 3 INTs, Sacked 1 time, 1 carry for 1yd

Season: 1GP, 21-32 (65.6%), 241yds, 2 TDs, 3 INTs, Sacked 1 time, 1 carry for 1yd

Last Game: 9/14 vs. Jacksonville – 21-32 (65.6%), 241yds, 2 TDs, 3 INTs, Sacked 1 time, 1 carry for 1yd Season: 1GP, 21-32 (65.6%), 241yds, 2 TDs, 3 INTs, Sacked 1 time, 1 carry for 1yd Vikings Starting QB: Carson Wentz

This will be Wentz’ first appearance of the season.

Last GP: 1/5/2025 at Denver – 10-17 (58.8%), 98yds, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 4 times

Bengals at Vikings team stats, betting trends

The Bengals are on a 5-game regular season winning streak

The Vikings have covered in 4 of their last 5 home games

The Over is 7-3 in the Bengals’ last 10 games



Bengals Player Injuries

QB Joe Burrow (toe) has been declared out of Sunday’s game

(toe) has been declared out of Sunday’s game DE Shemar Stewart (ankle) has been listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game



Vikings Player Injuries

QB J.J. McCarthy (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game RB Aaron Jones (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game OT Christian Darrisaw (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game C Ryan Kelly (head) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(head) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game OT Justin Skule (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Andrew Van Ginkel (undisclosed0 is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed0 is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game S Harrison Smith (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game CB Jeff Okudah (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Austin Keys (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game



Consider the over with Panthers-Falcons in Week 3 Drew Dinsick explains why taking the over could be a good play when the Atlanta Falcons visit the Carolina Panthers in NFL Week 3.

Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Bengals and the Vikings:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cincinnati Bengals at +3.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 41.0.



Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with player news, game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

● Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

● Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

● Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

● Trysta Krick (@Trista_Krick)