Big Ten News

Andrej Stojakovic scored 23 points and blocked a potential tying 3-pointer in the final seconds as No. 14 Illinois defeated No. 11 Texas Tech 81-77 on Tuesday night.
Elliot Cadeau scored 17 points, including a go-ahead free throw with 13.8 seconds left in overtime, and Nate Calmese missed a shot in the lane just before the buzzer that allowed No. 6 Michigan to hold off Wake Forest 85-84 on Tuesday night.
Ohio State stayed atop the College Football Playoff rankings for the second straight week Tuesday night, while Indiana remained at No. 2 despite barely squeaking out a victory last week while third-ranked Texas A&M coasted.
The Ducks will try to remain unbeaten at home this season.
Instead of simply pushing for a limited number of automatic qualifiers in the next version of the College Football Playoff, leaders in the Southeastern Conference are now suggesting they don’t want any at all.
Southern California should have been assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty during its game against Northwestern for having a reserve quarterback who executed a fake punt wear the same number as the Trojans’ regular punter, the Big Ten announced.
Texas returns to top 10, ACC has five teams ranked in the Top 25 and there is Group of Five intrigue
The Longhorns, the preseason No. 1 team, are ranked No. 10 in advance of its visit to No. 5 Georgia this week.
Texas Tech dominated BYU in a top-10 showdown. How far should the selection committee drop the Cougars after a blowout loss to a good team?
The Spartans (2-0) grabbed 19 offensive rebounds and converted them into 18 points, a staple of Tom Izzo’s program for 31 seasons.
Atticus Sappington kicked a 39-yard field goal with 3 seconds left, and No. 6 Oregon escaped with an 18-16 win over Iowa on a rainy Saturday.