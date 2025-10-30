 Skip navigation
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins
Commanders at Dolphins prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
MX 2024 Rd 08 Washougal Tom Vialle w bike in street clothes.JPG
Tom Vialle officially confirmed with Honda HRC, will debut at Paris Supercross
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 11 of 2025 season

Big Ten News

Latest Big Ten News

NCAA Basketball: Texas Tech at Illinois
Stojakovic scores 23 and blocks late 3 attempt as No. 14 Illinois beats No. 11 Texas Tech 81-77
Andrej Stojakovic scored 23 points and blocked a potential tying 3-pointer in the final seconds as No. 14 Illinois defeated No. 11 Texas Tech 81-77 on Tuesday night.
Wake Forest v Michigan
No. 6 Michigan holds off Wake Forest 85-84 in overtime, led by Elliot Cadeau and Aday Mara
Elliot Cadeau scored 17 points, including a go-ahead free throw with 13.8 seconds left in overtime, and Nate Calmese missed a shot in the lane just before the buzzer that allowed No. 6 Michigan to hold off Wake Forest 85-84 on Tuesday night.
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State stays atop the CFP rankings; Indiana stays at 2, followed by Texas A&M
Ohio State stayed atop the College Football Playoff rankings for the second straight week Tuesday night, while Indiana remained at No. 2 despite barely squeaking out a victory last week while third-ranked Texas A&M coasted.
Syndication: The Register Guard
South Dakota State vs. Oregon: TV, live stream info, storylines for Wednesday’s game
The Ducks will try to remain unbeaten at home this season.
Wake Forest
SEC pushes for no automatic qualifiers in playoff; last week’s results show it might have a point
Instead of simply pushing for a limited number of automatic qualifiers in the next version of the College Football Playoff, leaders in the Southeastern Conference are now suggesting they don’t want any at all.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 07 Northwestern at USC
Big Ten says USC should have been penalized for jersey number tactic against Northwestern
Southern California should have been assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty during its game against Northwestern for having a reserve quarterback who executed a fake punt wear the same number as the Trojans’ regular punter, the Big Ten announced.
NCAA Football: Vanderbilt at Texas
Texas returns to top 10, ACC has five teams ranked in the Top 25 and there is Group of Five intrigue
The Longhorns, the preseason No. 1 team, are ranked No. 10 in advance of its visit to No. 5 Georgia this week.
Syndication: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Projecting the new College Football Playoff rankings: A one-bid Big 12?
Texas Tech dominated BYU in a top-10 showdown. How far should the selection committee drop the Cougars after a blowout loss to a good team?
Syndication: Lansing State Journal
No. 22 Michigan State tops No. 14 Arkansas 69-66 in matchup of Tom Izzo, John Calipari
The Spartans (2-0) grabbed 19 offensive rebounds and converted them into 18 points, a staple of Tom Izzo’s program for 31 seasons.
NCAA Football: Oregon at Iowa
No. 6 Oregon escapes with 18-16 win over Iowa on Sappington’s field goal with 3 seconds left
Atticus Sappington kicked a 39-yard field goal with 3 seconds left, and No. 6 Oregon escaped with an 18-16 win over Iowa on a rainy Saturday.
