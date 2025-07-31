Clemson leads preseason All-ACC picks. QB Cade Klubnik is picked as the player of the year

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ryan Day
Ohio State coach Ryan Day clear on what he needs from QBs vying to replace Will Howard
Cincinnati Reds v Washington Nationals
Tigers bolster bullpen and perhaps pitching chaos with right-handers Finnegan, Sewald and Heuer
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at San Francisco Giants
Report: Yankees agree to acquire All-Star closer David Bednar from Pirates for 3 prospects

Top Clips

nbc_roto_noahfant_250731.jpg
Can TE Fant be a fantasy contributor for Bengals?
nbc_roto_helsley_250731.jpg
Mets beef up bullpen, acquire reliever Helsley
nbc_golf_nellykordaaiground1_250731.jpg
HLs: Korda off to decent start at AIG Women’s Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ryan Day
Ohio State coach Ryan Day clear on what he needs from QBs vying to replace Will Howard
Cincinnati Reds v Washington Nationals
Tigers bolster bullpen and perhaps pitching chaos with right-handers Finnegan, Sewald and Heuer
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at San Francisco Giants
Report: Yankees agree to acquire All-Star closer David Bednar from Pirates for 3 prospects

Top Clips

nbc_roto_noahfant_250731.jpg
Can TE Fant be a fantasy contributor for Bengals?
nbc_roto_helsley_250731.jpg
Mets beef up bullpen, acquire reliever Helsley
nbc_golf_nellykordaaiground1_250731.jpg
HLs: Korda off to decent start at AIG Women’s Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Clemson leads preseason All-ACC picks. QB Cade Klubnik is picked as the player of the year

  
Published July 31, 2025 04:51 PM

Preseason league favorite Clemson dominated the Atlantic Coast Conference’s preseason all-conference picks, including quarterback Cade Klubnik as the preseason pick for player of the year.

The league released its All-ACC picks Thursday after voting by media members attending last week’s football media days in Charlotte, North Carolina. The ACC announced Wednesday that Clemson was the runaway choice to win the league ahead of Miami and SMU.

Klubnick earned 146 of 183 votes for player of the year, with Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King second with nine votes and SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings next with five.

The Tigers claimed 11 of the 27 spots on the preseason team. Klubnik headlined six picks on the offense, joining receivers Antonio Williams and Bryant Wesco Jr., offensive tackle Blake Miller, offensive guard Walker Parks and center Ryan Linthicum.

Clemson had five on the defense: defensive end T.J. Parker, defensive tackle Peter Woods, linebackers Wade Woodaz and Sammy Brown, and cornerback Avieon Terrell.

Pittsburgh claimed three spots, though versatile running back Desmond Reid was voted in for two positions as an all-purpose threat and as a specialist.

Miami, SMU, Georgia Tech, Louisville and Duke were the only other teams with two selections, while Florida State, N.C. State and Syracuse each had one.