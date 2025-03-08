 Skip navigation
Coach Dan Lanning agrees to contract extension with Oregon

  
Published March 8, 2025 01:14 PM

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon coach Dan Lanning has agreed to the terms of a contract extension that would keep him with the Ducks through 2030.

Yahoo Sports reported that Lanning will make nearly $11 million per season under the contract, which the university announced on Friday. Oregon was also finalizing extensions for defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi and offensive coordinator Will Stein that run through the 2027 season.

The contracts have been approved by Oregon’s Board of Trustees, the school said.

“Oregon football has reached historic heights under Dan’s leadership,” athletic director Rob Mullens said in a statement. “His relentless commitment to providing a first-class student-athlete experience is evident in the culture he has fostered within his program. His dedication to this university, our student-athletes and the city of Eugene has put Oregon football in position to compete for championships on a yearly basis.”

Lanning, 38, has been coach of the Ducks for the past three seasons, compiling a 35-6 overall record during that time.

Oregon was undefeated and finished atop the Big Ten last season before falling to Ohio State in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff.

In a statement Friday, Lanning thanked Oregon for its support.

“I’m also very thankful we have been able to have great continuity with our coaching staff over the last three years. The job Will and Tosh do for our program cannot be overstated. I have seen growth from both sides of the ball which is a credit to their leadership and the support they receive from our offensive and defensive staffs,” he said.

Seven coaches nationwide had salaries above $10 million last season, led by Georgia’s Kirby Smart at $13.28 million.