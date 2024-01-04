College Football’s Most Mispriced Season-Long Player Props of 2023

Before the curtain falls on the 2023 college football season with the crowning of a national champion on Monday, let’s take a look at some of my rocking chair wins this season in the player prop department.

Dorian Singer, WR, USC - 999.5 Receiving Yards

Singer was part of a crowded wide receiver room. He played 11 games including the Holiday Bowl. He caught at least one pass every game but only one pass in four and never more than four in any game. Tough road to 1000 yards without getting the ball more. He finished with 24 receptions for 289 yards.

We are betting the National Championship game. Join in the conversation Monday at 1PM ET. From sides to totals to props, get ready for Washington vs. Michigan with the NBC Sports College Football Betting Q&A.

Mario Williams, WR, USC - 799.5 Receiving Yards

Like Singer, Williams was one of too many receivers at USC needing the ball. He was involved in all ten games in which he dressed (he sat out the Holiday Bowl). However, he totaled more than 42 yards just twice in those ten. Williams finished with 29 receptions for 305 yards.

Sean Tyler, RB, Minnesota - 899.5 Rushing Yards

It was a disappointing season in Minnesota overall but especially on offense. Expectations were high for Tyler, but he rarely saw the ball after Week 2 as Freshman Darius Taylor quickly became the bell cow for the Golden Gophers. The senior tailback finished with 61 carries for 242 yards.

Sam Hartman, QB Notre Dame - 3,400 Passing Yards

After a spectacular career at Wake Forest, Hartman’s stint in South Bend failed to wake up the echoes. While Hartman’s play was uninspiring or maybe because it was uninspiring, the Irish took the ball out of Hartman’s hands more than many would have liked as he threw 127 fewer passes than the previous season. Regardless, he was priced as if he were still at Wake Forest. In 12 games, Hartman threw for just 2,689 yards.

Read More: Outlook for the Irish in 2024

Marvin Harrison, WR, Ohio State - 925.5 Receiving Yards

While the first four players discussed endured disappointing seasons, Harrison was a Heisman finalist. He was better than advertised catching 67 balls for 1,211 yards. He cashed this ticket during the Buckeyes’ game against the Michigan State Spartans…in mid-November.

Malik Nabers, WR, LSU - 849.5 Receiving Yards

Like Harrison, Nabers overdelivered in 2023. The junior wideout was a favorite of Heisman winner Jayden Daniels. He never caught fewer than four balls in a game (it was Army who limited him although he went for 121 yards with those four grabs) and cleared the 100-yard mark nine times. Nabers finished with 89 receptions for 1,569 yards.

Read More: Brian Kelly is Overhauling his Defensive Staff

These are but a few examples of why you should consider allocating more money towards season long CFB player props in 2024. It’s a quick 13-week season that will almost assuredly net you a 200%+ ROI if you follow me (@CFFroton). Believe me when I tell you it’s the most beatable market in all of sports betting.



