Florida coach Billy Napier declares QB DJ Lagway ‘ready to play’ after hamstring injury

  
Published November 14, 2024 09:14 PM
NCAA Football: Florida at Georgia

Nov 2, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier and quarterback DJ Lagway (2) before a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Melina Myers-Imagn Images

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida quarterback DJ Lagway is “ready to play,” coach Billy Napier said Thursday on his weekly radio show.

Napier removed Lagway from the team’s injury report and penciled him in to start against No. 21 LSU in the Swamp on Saturday.

Lagway practiced every day this week while progressing from a strained left hamstring. The highly touted freshman was carted off the field against Georgia on Nov. 2. Tests revealed a “less significant” injury than initially feared and now he’s back in time to face the Tigers.

The Gators (4-5, 2-4 Southeastern Conference) need him. They have to win two of their final three games to become bowl eligible.

LSU (6-3, 3-2) has struggled mightily against dual-threat QBs, including allowing Alabama’s Jalen Milroe to run for 185 yards and four touchdowns last week.