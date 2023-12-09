 Skip navigation
Columbus Crew win MLS Cup
Crew race to 2-goal lead in 1st half, hold on to beat LAFC 2-1 and win MLS Cup
NCAA Football: Heisman Trophy Presentation
LSU QB Jayden Daniels overcomes being outside CFP race to win Heisman Trophy with prolific season
Ohtani.jpg
Shohei Ohtani joins Dodgers, signs record $700 million pact

Top Clips

nbc_gc_finalroundtease_231209.jpg
Grant Thornton Inv. has been a 'massive success'
nbc_golf_hendersonconnors_231209.jpg
Conners, Henderson use chemistry at Grant Thornton
nbc_gc_fowlerthompson_231209.jpg
Fowler, Thompson happy with 'solid' Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Former Oklahoma, UCF quarterback Dillion Gabriel announces transfer to Oregon for 6th season

  
Published December 9, 2023 11:54 AM
Dillon Gabriel

Dillon Gabriel

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Former Oklahoma and UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel announced Saturday he is transferring to Oregon for a sixth season of college football.

Gabriel, who is from Hawaii, posted on social media “Marcus Approved” in reference to former Oregon Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota, who was also born in Hawaii.

Gabriel wears jersey No. 8 in honor of Mariota.

He lines up as Oregon’s replacement for Bo Nix, a Heisman finalist who spent the last two seasons with the Ducks after starting his career with Auburn. The Ducks are transitioning from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten next season.

Gabriel is the most experienced and productive quarterback available in the portal for next season.

He threw for 6,828 yards and 55 touchdowns and ran for 18 scores the last two seasons with Oklahoma. He played his first three seasons at UCF, passing for 70 touchdowns. He has already started 50 games in his college career.

Other high-profile quarterbacks in the portal who are still uncommitted include Cameron Ward from Washington State; Kye McCord from Ohio State; Riley Leonard from Duke; Will Howard from Kansas State; Tyler Van Dyke from Miami and Dante Moore from UCLA.