How to watch the 2024 All-American Bowl: Date, time, notable prospects, tv network and streaming info

This Saturday, January 6th, it’s the 24th edition of the All-American Bowl at 1pm ET on NBC and Peacock. The game is a showcase for some of the best high school players in the country, structured as an East vs West showdown and hosted at the Alamadome in San Antonio, Texas. In addition to the game, the broadcast features some of the top prospects in the nation announcing their committments, including five-star recruit Devin Sanchez (cornerback) and four-star recruits Zavier Mincey (safety) and Daniel Hill (running back).

Across the last quarter century, the All-American Bowl has been a showcase for some of the biggest names in football. Past participants include San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, New England Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver and 2020 Heisman winner DeVonta Smith, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. See below for some of the marquee names expected to appear in this year’s edition of the bowl, as well as time and tune-in information.

Top prospects at the 2024 All-American Bowl

Here are some of the key players expected to appear in Saturday’s All-American Bowl:



Jeremiah Smith , No. 1 wide receiver and No. 1 overall recruit, Hollywood, Fla. (Ohio State commit)

, No. 1 wide receiver and No. 1 overall recruit, Hollywood, Fla. (Ohio State commit) LJ McCray , No. 2 defensive lineman and No. 6 overall recruit, Daytona Beach, Fla. (Florida commit)

, No. 2 defensive lineman and No. 6 overall recruit, Daytona Beach, Fla. (Florida commit) Justin Scott , No. 3 defensive lineman and No. 7 overall recruit, Chicago, Ill. (Miami commit)

, No. 3 defensive lineman and No. 7 overall recruit, Chicago, Ill. (Miami commit) Ryan Wingo , No. 4 wide receiver and No. 12 overall recruit, St. Louis, Mo. (Texas commit)

, No. 4 wide receiver and No. 12 overall recruit, St. Louis, Mo. (Texas commit) KJ Bolden , No. 1 safety and No. 15 overall recruit, Buford, Ga. (Georgia commit)

, No. 1 safety and No. 15 overall recruit, Buford, Ga. (Georgia commit) Luke Reynolds, No. 1 tight end and No. 27 overall recruit, Cheshire, Ct. (Penn State commit)

Full list of All-American Bowl Participants

How to Watch the 2024 All-American Bowl

Date: Saturday, January 6th

Time: 1pm ET

Location: The Alamodome (San Antonio, Texas)

TV Network: NBC

Streaming: Peacock

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will stream live coverage to desktops, mobile, tablets, and connected TVs via authentication.

The All-American Bowl also will be simulcast for the first time on SportsEngine Play, the recently launched youth and amateur sports streaming platform managed by NBC Sports Next. SportsEngine Play offers youth sports teams a suite of video tools for live streaming, post-production, highlight distribution, and instructional and training content from world-class athletes. Fans will have free access to the live simulcast on SportsEngine Play, as well as on-demand access to replays of the game along with additional related programming. More information can be found on the SportsEngine Play website.