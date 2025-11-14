How to Watch UCLA vs No. 1 Ohio State Football: Time, streaming info, storylines for Saturday’s matchup

The No. 1-ranked Ohio State (9-0) will welcome UCLA (3-6) for a Big Ten matchup as the Buckeyes look to remain undefeated against the struggling Bruins side. Watch live Saturday at 7 PM ET on NBC and Peacock.

On paper, it may look like Ohio State will cruise to another victory, but that might not necessarily be the case. Read on to find out why and how to watch this Big Ten showdown.

Ohio State Buckeyes overview

The Buckeyes have remained unscathed in their title defense this season, but the team is dealing with multiple injuries on the offensive line. Starting right tackle Phillip Daniels and top reserve Josh Padilla missed the Buckeyes’ win over Purdue with unspecified injuries. Head coach Ryan Day said he hopes to have the duo back in time against UCLA. However, if Daniels and Padilla can’t suit up, Ohio State will again rely on sophomore Ian Moore and junior Tegra Tshabola. Senior Ethan Onianwa could also be in the mix depending on how the game unfolds, Day said.

READ MORE: 2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Betting, Futures, Top Candidates in Week 12, including Mendoza, Sayin, Simpson

Despite the shakeup on the offensive line, the Buckeyes have maintained a strong pass protection throughout the season. The team ranked fourth in the nation in sacks allowed (0.56) and tackles for loss (3.11).

Another area Day would most likely want to sharpen up on is the running game. The Buckeyes’ rushing offense is ranked 69th with 155.1 yards per game. Things do look to be going in the right direction after Ohio State logged 170 yards on the ground last week versus Purdue, marking a season-high against a team from a Power Four conference.

UCLA faces challenge with Ohio State's pass game Pro Football Focus previews the matchup between Ohio State and UCLA, where the Buckeyes' star-studded aerial attack could be in for a big day.

UCLA Bruins overview

As for the Bruins, the team has struggled defensively throughout the season. Their run defense is 122nd in the country and are also last in sacks and tackles for loss per game. UCLA’s defense may not be much of a threat to Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin and company based on what they’ve shown this season, but the Buckeyes will still have to be on their best to remain unbeaten.

Highly-rated UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava has found it difficult to get the offense up and running so far. The Bruins’ offense has only scored more than 30 points on two occasions and is averaging 20.4 points a game. Those numbers will certainly need to increase, especially going up against an Ohio State offense averaging 36.3 points per game.

READ MORE: No. 1 Ohio State vs. UCLA prediction: Odds, expert picks

How to Watch UCLA vs Ohio State Football

Date: Saturday, November 15th

Time: 7:30pm ET

Location: Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)

TV: NBC

Streaming: Peacock

How can I watch college football on Peacock

Sign up here to watch all of our live sports and events, including Big Ten and Notre Dame football.

Big Ten Football on Xfinity

Don’t miss a second of the football you love. Get Xfinity Sports and News TV for $50/month for 3 months. Enjoy 50+ channels for coverage of the biggest games and headlines and get Peacock Premium at no extra cost! Plus save 30% over YouTube TV.

(Compares regular price of YouTube TV ($82.99/mo.) to Sports & News TV ($50/mo.) as of 11/7/25.)

What other games are on NBC and Peacock this weekend?

There are countless amazing sporting events on NBC and Peacock this weekend, including a Sunday Night Football battle between the Lions and Eagles.

Don’t miss out! Subscribe to Peacock today.

Am I eligible for Peacock’s student discount?

You are eligible if you meet all the following criteria:

Are 18 years or older;

Are a current or incoming student enrolled in an undergraduate or advanced degree program at a Title IV-accredited college or university in the United States who meets verification qualifications;

Reside in the United States (including its territories, commonwealths and possessions);

Provide Peacock with a valid payment method.

College or university information (first name, last name, school email address, college or university name, date of birth and other necessary documentation) must be shared with SheerID for verification purposes. Visit www.peacocktv.com/student



Eligible users who already have a paid Peacock subscription may need to cancel their existing subscription prior to redeeming this offer. For instructions on cancelling your existing subscription, click here.

What devices does Peacock support?