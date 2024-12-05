 Skip navigation
Top News

Iowa QB Cade McNamara announces he’ll transfer and seek a seventh season of eligibility

  
Published December 5, 2024 12:11 PM

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Cade McNamara, who started Iowa’s first eight games at quarterback, has said he will enter the transfer portal and petition the NCAA for a seventh season of eligibility.

McNamara, who spent his first four seasons at Michigan and the last two at Iowa, made the announcement on social media Wednesday.

“My last two years at the University of Iowa have been an incredible journey,” he wrote on Instagram. “Through so many ups and downs, I couldn’t be more thankful for the amazing people and experiences I’ve had here. I am deeply grateful for the relationships I’ve built with my teammates, coaches, and newfound friends.”

McNamara began his career at Michigan in 2019, started the last game of the 2020 season and all 14 in 2021 as the Wolverines won the Big Ten championship and advanced to the College Football Playoff. McNamara was benched during a 34-11 loss to Georgia in the CFP semifinal at the Orange Bowl.

He started the 2022 opener for Michigan, got snaps in the second and third games and never played again for the Wolverines because of a knee injury.

McNamara transferred to Iowa in 2023, sustained a quadricep injury in preseason practice and tore an ACL in the fifth game.

He suffered a concussion in the first half against Northwestern on Oct. 26 and didn’t play again. The Hawkeyes won nine of the 13 games in which he appeared the last two seasons.

“I will truly miss this program and state, and they will always hold a special place in my heart,” he wrote. “With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal. I’m looking forward to this offseason, being the healthiest I’ve been in years, and continuing my growth as a player, leader, and person. I am excited to see where God takes my football journey.”