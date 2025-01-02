 Skip navigation
Top News

Louisville punter says he opted out of Sun Bowl because of unpaid NIL money

  
Published January 2, 2025 02:01 PM
NCAA Football: Louisville at Stanford

Nov 16, 2024; Stanford, California, USA; Louisville Cardinals punter Brady Hodges (93) punts the ball during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville punter Brady Hodges said he opted out of the Sun Bowl this week because the Cardinals’ NIL collective did not pay money promised to him in September.

Hodges posted on social media during Tuesday’s game against Washington in El Paso, Texas, that he had not been with the team since Dec. 10.

“I graduated on December 13th and had every intention on being with the team had they held up their end of the deal,” Hodges wrote. He did not disclose how much money he is owed.

Dan Furman, president of 502Circle, did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

Hodges was Louisville’s primary punter and holder for two seasons. Redshirt freshman Carter Schwartz took over those duties in the Cardinals’ 35-34 Sun Bowl win. Schwartz averaged 43.7 yards on six punts, with two downed at the Washington 3-yard line and another at the Huskies 16.

Matthew Sluka, starting quarterback for the UNLV football team, left the Rebels after three games in September because he was never paid a $100,000 NIL deal. Former Florida quarterback signee Jaden Rashada, now playing at Georgia, sued Gators coach Billy Napier last year over an unpaid $13 million NIL deal. Several Tulsa players claim they were never paid thousands in NIL commitments made by former coach Kevin Wilson.