Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel to be College Football Playoff selection committee chairman

  
Published February 8, 2024 07:28 PM

IRVING, Texas — Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel will be chairman of the College Football Playoff selection committee next season, the CFP announced Thursday.

Manuel has served on the committee for the past two years, staying on throughout last season when Michigan was contending for a playoff spot while also being investigated by the NCAA. The Wolverines made the playoff and went on to win the national championship.

Selection committee members are recused from being part of the discussions about teams they have a professional association with.

Manuel will replace North Carolina State AD Boo Corrigan as the chairman and face of the committee, responsible for appearing once a week on ESPN to explain the group’s rankings in the second half of the season.

The committee’s job changes next season as the playoff expands from four to 12 teams, with at least five spots reserved for conference champions.

The CFP also announced six new additions to the 13-person panel: athletic directors Pat Chun of Washington State, Carla Williams of Virginia, Mack Rhoades of Baylor and Hunter Yurachek of Arkansas.

Also joining the committee this season will be former Missouri coach Gary Pinkel and former Arizona State and NFL star Randall McDaniel.

All new members will begin three-year terms on the committee.

Former Nebraska All-American Will Shields will have his term on the committee extended by one year.