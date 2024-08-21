No. 23 USC hopes defensive overhaul can spark College Football Playoff bid

LOS ANGELES — Offense was not the problem during Lincoln Riley’s first two seasons at Southern California.

Even with 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams running the show, leading a unit that averaged more than 41 points per game, the Trojans couldn’t make it to the College Football Playoff.

Riley made significant changes on defense going into his third year at No. 23 USC, bringing D’Anton Lynn across town from rival UCLA as coordinator in hopes of finally fielding a unit capable of competing for a national championship.

Even with concerns about personnel and unknowns associated with the move to the Big Ten, Riley expects significant improvement on defense based on what he has seen in training camp.

“Defense dominated the scrimmage,” Riley said. “Offense got a couple of scores late, but if it was a game, the first three, three and a half quarters were dominated defensively. Played really good red zone defense, put the offense in a bunch of third and longs, so I thought we collectively played well there.”

USC fans can be forgiven for any skepticism after watching the Trojans bring in numerous high-profile transfers on defense last season, only to see them give up 34.4 points per game. Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch was fired on Nov. 5 as USC finished 8-5, including a 5-4 record in its final season in the Pac-12.

At the same time, Lynn engineered an incredible one-season turnaround with the Bruins, maximizing a talented group of edge rushers to produce the No. 2 rush defense in the FBS (80.8 yards per game) and No. 6 in sacks (3.31 per game). UCLA allowed 10 fewer points per game compared to 2022.

Now Lynn is tasked with turning the promise of players such as defensive tackle Bear Alexander, the former Georgia player with tantalizing physical ability but inconsistent production, into something tangible. Alexander had 6 1/2 tackles for loss with 1 1/2 sacks but also committed a targeting penalty in a loss to Utah that accelerated USC’s late-season slide.

Miller’s Time

Miller Moss is taking over for Williams at quarterback, buoyed by his outstanding performance in the Holiday Bowl win over Louisville. With Williams sitting out to focus on the NFL draft, Miller was 23 of 33 for 372 yards and six touchdowns against one interception, earning offensive MVP honors and tying the Pac-12 record for touchdown passes in a bowl game.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound redshirt junior projects as a more conventional pocket passer than Williams, but quarterbacks coach Luke Huard doesn’t believe “there’s anything that is off the table with him.”

“Miller has really done a great job of developing himself as an athlete from the time that we got here to where we’re at now,” Huard said. “And he can make all the throws. Certainly from an intelligence standpoint, he is definitely one of the smartest guys I have been around.”

Experienced Additions

The Trojans were active again in the transfer portal on defense, bringing in safety Kamari Ramsey and cornerback John Humphrey from UCLA and linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold and safety Akili Arnold from Oregon State. Gavin Meyer was a late arrival from Wyoming, and the 6-foot-3, 290-pound defensive tackle has impressed in training camp.

Step up, Rookie

Riley wants to be less reliant on the portal for roster construction, particularly on defense, and there could be a handful of freshmen in the mix early on in their careers. Braylon Conley and Marcelles Williams have stood out at cornerback and defensive end Kameryn Fountain should be part of the pass rush rotation.

“They all have talent to be able to potentially contribute, but they are gonna have to show more consistency to be able to trust them,” Riley said.

The Schedule

There are plenty of glamour matchups on the docket for USC, starting with a showdown against No. 13 LSU in Las Vegas on Sept. 1. The Trojans travel to the Big House on Sept. 21 to face defending national champion and ninth-ranked Michigan to formally kick off their Big Ten season. An Oct. 12 visit to the Coliseum from No. 8 Penn State could be the difference between USC being in the mix for a CFP berth and settling for a minor bowl bid.