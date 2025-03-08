 Skip navigation
Vols’ Josh Heupel says traditional spring game valuable for giving players experience

  
Published March 8, 2025 01:19 PM

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee will hold its spring game in the usual scrimmage format on April 12, with coach Josh Heupel saying Friday that creating a big stage for the players this time of year benefits their development.

The Volunteers’ spring game attracted more than 58,000 fans in 2023. Neyland Stadium’s spring-game capacity was reduced to 10,000 last year because of a renovation project, and the limit will be about 45,000 this year.

“It’s important in particular for our young players to get a taste of what it’s going to be like in the fall to play in front of a crowd, big stadium,” Heupel said. “We open up on the road this year. You don’t want that to be the first time they’ve played in front of a bunch of people.

“So that experience, it can create urgency, understanding what it’s going to feel like as they finish up spring ball and go into summer. End of the day, we have to accelerate their growth curve. A spring game in those settings is part of accelerating their growth.”

Schools such as Nebraska, Ohio State, Texas and Southern California have scrapped spring games and replaced them with skills contests and fan activities because of smaller rosters and the risk of player injuries. Nebraska coach Matt Rhule also expressed concerns about schools scouting his spring game and attempting to entice players to enter the transfer portal.

“I do love the spring game, the opportunity for our fans to be here inside of the stadium,” Heupel said. “It’s usually a great environment on campus that day.”

NCAA Football: Wisconsin at Nebraska
Nebraska makes end of spring game official, replaces it with skills competitions
Nebraska, Texas, Ohio State and Southern California are among programs ending the tradition this year.