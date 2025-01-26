Rivals Rankings Week: Who finished No. 1 in every state?

DJ Pickett

The final state rankings for the 2025 class have been released. Take a look at who finished the rankings cycle at No. 1 in each state. NOTE: Rivals has state rankings for 37 states plus Washingrton D.C.

Alabama: Jared Smith



The five-star DE inked with Auburn in December despite strong pushes from South Carolina and Ole Miss to flip him. He is part of a star-studded DL group signed by the Tigers in 2025.

Arizona: Cooper Perry



If there’s a Cooper Kupp clone in this class, it would be Perry, who catches everything and puts up big stats.

Arkansas: Omarion Robinson



A talented Swiss Army Knife at safety, Robinson committed to Oklahoma midway through the summer.

California: Dijon Lee



The Alabama signee has incredible length, speed, athleticism and playmaking ability. He played all over in high school because he’s so talented and he should fit right in at Alabama.

Colorado: Soren Shinofield



At 6-foot-6 and 285 pounds, Shinofield is a big, physical, tough offensive lineman who can also move well. He’s not maxed out physically so that makes us like Shinofield even more.

Connecticut: Will Black



Black faced off against some of the nation’s best pass rushers during the Navy All-American Bowl earlier this month and showed glimpses of his incredibly high ceiling. The Notre Dame signee out of Connecticut is just the second five-star the state has produced along with Christian Wilkins in 2015.

Florida: DJ Pickett



A true three-phase talent, Pickett checks in as the nation’s top-ranked athlete in addition to his No. 1 overall status in the state of Florida. The freaky athletic LSU signee will likely get his start in the secondary in Baton Rouge, at his preferred position of cornerback despite his immense 6-foot-4 frame.

Georgia: Elijah Griffin



Griffin committed in-state to Georgia midway through his senior season before inking in-state with the Dawgs in December. He overtook Justus Terry (Texas) as the top interior DL during the November update and became the top DL over Jahkeem Stewart in January.

Hawaii: Jaron Sagapolutele



Sagapolutele might be a bigger Tua Tagovailoa. He can throw it all over the field and also move and throw on the run. He really emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in the class after his Elite 11 performance.

Illinois: Nathaniel Marshall



There might not be a more dynamic defensive end in this class than Marshall. His size and speed will allow him to play in a variety of roles. He’d be a P4 tight end if he only played offense.

Indiana: Mariyon Dye



Dye (6-5, 265) has the size to be a classic base defensive end and he still has a lot of room to take his game to another level. He’s a powerful defensive end but can also stand up and rush the passer off the edge.

Iowa: Thomas Meyer



The next big thing at tight end for Iowa is a high-level athlete with a wide catch-radius who can contort his body to catch almost any ball thrown to him.

Kansas: Da’saahn Brame



The Tennessee signee is a dynamic playmaker and mismatch nightmare for defenses. He’s athletic enough that he returned punts for his high school. Brame showed his highlight making ability at the Rivals Five-Star and the Polynesian Bowl.

Kentucky: Martels Carter Jr.



Carter Jr. will bring his great playmaking ability to the Wildcats. His combination of instincts and athleticism give him a chance to play very early for Kentucky.

Louisiana: Harlem Berry



The most electric all-purpose back in the nation, Berry committed in-state to LSU last January and brings a dynamic skill-set to Baton Rouge as one of the nation’s fastest prospects in the 2025 cycle.

Maryland: Blake Woodby



A strong senior campaign helped Woodby secure the No. 1 spot in the Maryland state ranking. Auburn fans should be excited about how well the speedy cornerback fared when he faced some of the nation’s best receivers this past fall.

Massachusetts: Hardy Watts



Watts has a strong skillset but he’ll need some time to physically mature before seeing significant playing time at Wisconsin. He does have the ability to play multiple positions across the offensive line, which should come in handy for head coach Luke Fickell and his staff.

Michigan: Bryce Underwood



The most talked about quarterback in the country will start immediately for Michigan. His arm talent and ability to make plays with his legs have fans buzzing in Ann Arbor about his future.

Minnesota: Emmanuel Karmo



Karmo has been head and shoulders above his peers in Minnesota this cycle. He’ll be a chess piece at the second level for the Gophers because of his versatility as a linebacker.

Mississippi: Deuce Knight



Alabama-bound RB Akylin Dear and Ole Miss-bound WR Caleb Cunningham have been been at the top of the Mississippi state rankings for different stints. Knight takes over the top spot after a brilliant senior year at Lucedale (Miss.) George County and a superb showing again at the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game.

Missouri: Jack Lange



The Missouri signee had a solid week during Navy All-American Bowl practices. He’s got a huge frame and a lot of upside that the Tigers should be excited about.

Nebraska: Christian Jones



The Omaha native is one of the crown jewels of Nebraska’s class. He’s very athletic and could find himself being a major part of the Huskers’ defense soon.

Nevada: Douglas Utu



Whether as a right tackle or if he moves inside, it almost doesn’t matter because the Oregon signee is dominant along the offensive line and almost never loses a rep. He could be an anchor for the Ducks for years to come.

New Jersey: Quincy Porter