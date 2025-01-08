Top performers, ranking implications from Day 1 of Navy All-American Bowl

SAN ANTONIO -- Several of the nation’s best recruits from the 2025 and 2026 classes are on hand competing in the 2025 Navy All-American Bowl. Signees from Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Auburn, Texas, Ohio State, Michigan, SMU, and more are represented. There’s also an elite group of prospects from the 2026 recruiting cycle as the Navy All-American Bowl includes underclassmen for the first time. Rivals National Recruiting Analysts Sam Spiegelman and Adam Gorney were on-site for Day 1 of the Navy All-American Bowl practices as the East worked out inside the Alamodome and the West competed in nearby Trinity University. Here are top performers and major rankings implications from Day 1 of practice:

4-star Florida State DL Signee Kevin Wynn (Sam Spiegelman) Sam Spiegelman

1. KEVIN WYNN, 4-STAR FLORIDA STATE DL SIGNEE

Our first look at Kevin Wynn in person did not disappoint. A traditional interior defensive lineman at 6-foot-2 and 340-plus pounds, the Florida State signee is broad with exceptional quickness off the line. Wynn gave opposing offensive linemen fits throughout the day. The Peach State blue-chipper was among the biggest risers on Rivals amid a breakout season at Greensboro (Ga.) Greene County. We love the chaos he can cause in the middle of the defensive line. He has great hands -- which were on display -- as he proved to be too hard to be contained inside.

2. WILL BLACK, 5-STAR NOTRE DAME OT SIGNEE

Will Black was drawn up in a lab to play offensive tackle, and the five-star Notre Dame signee boasts an intriguing athletic profile as well. Black shined during position drills and again in live competition. He has a lethal combination of outstanding length with ex exceptional feet. Black drops back into his pass-sets with authority and is able to withstand pass-rushers with speed or power. It was a strong first day for Black, the No. 19 overall player in the Rivals250, who shined in a big way at a premium position.

3. AMARE ADAMS, 4-STAR CLEMSON DL SIGNEE

Our first look at Amare Adams did not disappoint. He is every bit of 6-foot-4 and almost 300 pounds with exceptional burst off the line and phenomenal strength to bully opposing linemen inside. The Clemson signee has position versatility with some length to also work off the edge as well. His brute strength and power inside is a massive mismatch; Adams can move OL at will. He’s set to climb in the final Rivals250 with a projectable frame and traits and an eye-catching performance at AAB Week.

4. JALEN COOPER, 4-STAR SMU WR SIGNEE

Jalen Cooper took full advantage of Day 1 of the West practice. The uber-productive local wide receiver from Cibolo (Texas) Steele High showed off the entire route tree -- stretching the field and also creating plays underneath and after the catch. At 6-foot-2 and almost 180 pounds, Cooper moved seamlessly through positional drills. He’s quick in and out of his breaks, and it translated to live competition. The future Mustang is superb adjusting to the football. He has breakaway speed to separate downfield and from a crowd. After a storied run at Steele, Cooper is asserting himself among the nation’s best.

5. BRYCE PERRY-WRIGHT, 2026 4-STAR DL

Bryce Perry-Wright was an immediate eye-catcher during both Day 1 of the AAB practices inside the Alamodome. The 6-foot-3, 260-pounder from Buford (Ga.) High is excellent exploding off the line. He has a diverse group of pass-rush moves, including a spin move exercised well during 1-on-1s on Tuesday. Perry-Wright bends well in his big frame and is mismatch working inside with his blend of speed and power and athletic profile. He’s also certainly well-versed in playing off the edge on Friday nights as a stout run defender. Perry-Wright is coveted by schools nationwide -- including USC, Texas, Nebraska, Texas A&M, Miami, Auburn, Alabama, Clemson, and Georgia.

6. MALACHI GOODMAN, 4-STAR PENN STATE SIGNEE

Malachi Goodman is a force up front at 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds. The New Jersey blue-chipper worked inside at guard and was up to the task. He has a broad filled-out frame and plays low with leverage. The Penn State signee showed up in a big way using active hands and forcing the issue during 1-on-1s containing an array of top interior DL. Goodman has a play style conducive to physical Big Ten football. He’s another stock-riser making a compelling case in San Antonio.

7. DEVIN CARTER, 2026 4-STAR WR

Devin Carter was among the top receivers in a loaded position group during Day 1 in San Antonio. The No. 32 overall player in the Rivals250 for the 2026 class, Carter was able to get over the top on several occasions during Day 1. The Georgia speedster has a smoothness to his game and was more impressive flashing his catch radius and hands making a few grabs away from his body. Georgia, LSU, Miami, Texas, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Auburn, and Florida State are all in pursuit.

8. KADE PHILLIPS, 4-STAR TEXAS CB SIGNEE

Kade Phillips is coming off a stellar senior campaign working on both sides of the ball for Fort Bend (Texas) Hightower and that continued into AAB Week in San Antonio. The four-star Texas signee collected an interception during the 7-on-7 portion of West practices and fired to and around the football on several other occasions. At 6-foot-2 and nearly 180 pounds, Phillips has excellent hips and can turn and run with ease, and his length and ball skills were on display in coverage downfield. He’s making a strong case to continue ascending at his position group.

9. ANTWANN HILL JR., 4-STAR MEMPHIS QB SIGNEE

Memphis QB signee Antwann Hill Jr. was fantastic at the quarterback position during Monday’s East practice. Hill has a natural throwing motion and delivered on time and accurately for a good chunk of Day 1. The 6-foot-4, 200-plus-pounder can absolutely launch it downfield, and he’s done that at a high clip at Warner Robins (Ga.) Houston County as a senior and that continued during Tuesday’s competition. Hill also delivered on throws underneath and quickly found chemistry with some of his top pass-catchers. He has some superpowers at quarterback and the tools to produce at a high clip on Saturday.

10. DAYLAN MCCUTCHEON, 4-STAR TEXAS WR SIGNEE