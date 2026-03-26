Czechia beat Republic of Ireland on penalties to keep World Cup dream alive after epic playoff encounter

Czechia beat the Republic of Ireland on penalty kicks amid incredible drama in Prague on Thursday, as they will now host Denmark in a World Cup playoff final for a spot in the tournament this summer.

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An epic playoff semifinal swung back and forth as Ireland went 2-0 up early through Troy Parrott’s penalty kick and an own goal from goalkeeper Matej Kovar. But Patrik Schick pulled one back from the penalty spot in a frantic first half.

Ireland hit the post in the second half in a tense, even encounter and it looked like they would just get over the line. But Czechia captain Ladislav Krejci headed home late on in normal time to send the game to extra time and the teams could not be separated as the game went to penalty kicks.

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Despite Caoimihn Kelleher denying Mojmir Chytil to give Ireland the advantage in the penalty shootout, Czechia prevailed after Finn Azaz and Alan Browne both had their attempts saved by Kovar.

Jan Kliment was the hero as he powered home the winning spot kick to spark wild scenes in Prague, as they will host Denmark on Tuesday knowing a win will book their spot at a first World Cup since 2006.

Agony for Ireland with Denmark the big winners

At 2-0 up inside 23 minutes, the Republic of Ireland were in dreamland in Prague as their improbable run at World Cup qualification looked set to continue in Dublin next Tuesday. But then it turned into a nightmare and the Irish will be full of regrets after getting themselves into such a brilliant position. Ireland are ranked 18 places below Czechia in the world but with their fans flocking to Prague and roaring them on, there only seemed to be one outcome in this game as they seemed like the favorites. Even when the Irish made a silly mistake to give away a penalty kick for 2-1, they looked more likely to go on and win it. But then they switched off at a set piece late on as Czechia were given the chance to take it to extra time and penalty kicks. Even in penalty kicks it seemed like the momentum had swung in their favor as Kelleher saved and Ireland had the advantage. But once again they couldn’t make the most of it as the pressure impacted their focus in the big moments and they missed their last two penalty kicks. Czechia dug deep and their extra bit of quality showed in the end. But the big winners from this grueling and enthralling encounter in Prague was Denmark. The Danes head to the Czech capital on Tuesday for the final after breezing past North Macedonia 4-0 in Copenhagen on Thursday and will be fresher and rested compared to Czechia. It’s a big advantage for Denmark as one win stands between them and Czechia for a spot in the 2026 men’s World Cup.

Czechia vs Ireland score: 2-2 - Czechia beat Ireland 4-3 on penalty kicks

Schick 27', Krejci 86'; Parrott 19', Kovar OG 23'

Czechia vs Ireland live updates!

Kliment powers home the penalty kick to win it!

Czechia have won it! Kliment smashes home the spot kick and the home fans go bonkers. Such a harsh way for Ireland to lose.

CZECHIA WINS IT IN PENALTIES AND PRAGUE ERUPTS IN CELEBRATION ‼️ pic.twitter.com/DuNSlakrak — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 26, 2026

Browne is denied

Kovar saves a poor penalty from Browne.

Azaz is denied

Azaz’s penalty kick is not great and Kovar saves easily, Schick then scores to make it 3-3.

Kelleher saves!

Brady then makes it 3-2 to Ireland with a brilliant penalty kick. Kelleher saves Chytil’s poor penalty kick! Advantage Ireland

Penalties are going on...

Parrott slots home and Kelleher almost denies Krejci. Idah then makes it 2-1 to Ireland but Soucek is as cool as a cucumber to make it 2-2.

Penalty kicks will decide who wins this!

Both teams are absolutely spent as the full time whistle goes in extra time. It’s going to penalty kicks. Surely Ireland have the advantage with Kelleher an expert at saving penalties?

Just a few minutes to go of extra time, but Szmodics is down

Szmodics, who has only just come on as a sub, goes down after a nasty looking collision. He is getting lengthy treatment on the pitch and is carried off on a stretcher. Harvey Vale is on in his place for his debut for Ireland. Four minutes of added time to go.

The Irish fans letting their voices be heard in Prague 🗣️🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/qwhcK80Xdy — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 26, 2026

Idah almost goes clear on the break, as it’s half time in extra time...

A counter from Ireland and Idah does really well to flick the ball past the last defender, but the tackle is made and bounces off the Irish striker and goes out for a Czechia throw in. My word, this is tense now. Half time in extra time, 15 minutes to go before penalty kicks...

Czechia want a penalty kick... but nothing given

A Czechia shot is heading towards goal and Molumby his back but the ball hits his arm and goes wide. VAR is checking, but no penalty kick is given as it looked like Molumby was just outside the box.

Soucek fires over!

It has been very tight and tense so far in extra time but a cross from the right comes in and Tomas Soucek gets on the end of it but volleys over the bar. How many times has he finished chances like that over the years!? That as a huge opportunity for Czechia.

Extra time in Prague!

An extra 30 minutes is coming up, plus penalty kicks if needed. The winner of this game now knows they will host Denmark, who beat North Macedonia 4-0 in their semifinal, on Tuesday for a spot in the World Cup finals.

Krejci heads home to make it 2-2!

The captain Ladislav Krejci heads home at the near post after a brilliant free kick right in the bottom corner. Ireland will be kicking themselves. They just didn’t defend that set-piece properly, which is so unlike them.

What a save by Kovar!

A truly superb stave to deny Parrott’s header. Ireland piling on the pressure with 10 minutes to go.

Soucek trying to get on the ball

After coming on at half time, the veteran is trying to get on the ball and make things happen in midfield. Pretty soon Czechia are going to have to throw a few extra players forward and that will leave gaps on the break.

Manning, Taylor off with Brady and Browne on

Double sub for Ireland. Manning went down with a whack to the head and comes off a few moments later. Ireland are digging deep. 20 minutes to go.

Some good possession from Ireland to calm things down

They have really taken the sting out of this game at the moment. Plenty of crosses, long throws and sustaining attacks. Czechia’s fans are getting very upset with this.

Molumby hits the post!

So close to a third for the Republic of Ireland. The ball drops to the edge of the box and Molumby’s low shot hits the far post. He thought that was in. Inches away from giving Ireland some much-needed breathing room.

Kelleher denies Krejci

Wolves’ Krejci flicks a header at the near post which almost goes in but Kelleher flicks it over the bar. The corner comes to nothing as Czechia committed a foul.

Half time thoughts — Ireland have to stand tall

Czechia will chuck everything at Ireland in the second half and it’s a real case of stick and twist. Do they keep the tempo up? Or do they sit back and try to defend their 2-1 lead? It’s a really dangerous situation this for the Republic of Ireland.

Penalty to Czechia... and Schick scores!

Ryan Manning hauled back Krejci in the box after a corner was flicked down. That is a clear penalty kick. Czechia have a way back into the game and Schick lifts the penalty kick into the top corner. 2-1. Game on!

¡GOL DE SCHICK, CHEQUIA REVIVE en su duelo ante República de Irlanda!#EuropeanQualifiers pic.twitter.com/reYpr47VpN — TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) March 26, 2026

Ogbene causing problems down the right... and Ireland are 2-0 up!

Ogbene’s cross is cleared but Azaz is there and Czechia put it out for a cornet. From that corner Manning whips it in to the back post and O’Shea’s header is deflected off Coufal, it hits the bar and hits the goalkeeper Kovar on the shoulder and goes just over the line.

Not how Ireland drew its second goal up 😅🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/TrOcRlrCvt — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 26, 2026

Parrott gives Ireland the lead from the penalty spot!

After a long wait, Troy Parrott smashes home the penalty kick. The Republic of Ireland lead 1-0 in Prague! It’s Parrott again and the away fans go bonkers.

Ireland draw the penalty and Troy Parrott converts 😤



He scores his sixth goal in five games 🙌 pic.twitter.com/CilgH2Mq3g — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 26, 2026

Collins goes down in the box... and it’s a penalty kick!

A long throw from Jake O’Brien causes problems and Nathan Collins goes down in the box under a challenge. After a long wait to wait for play to stop VAR checks, and it’s penalty! That was a clear foul on Collins.

Steady start from Ireland

Czechia are having plenty of the ball but the Republic of Ireland are sat in and are very disciplined.

Czechia lineup

Kovar; Holes, Hranac, Krejci; Coufal, Darida, Provod, Jurasek; Schick, Sulc, Chory

Ireland lineup

Kelleher; O’Brien, Collins, O’Shea; Coleman, Molumby, Azaz, Manning; Taylor, Ogbene; Parrott

Czechia team news, focus

OUT: Vaclav Cerny (not in squad), Adam Hlozek (not in squad), Matej Vydra (not in squad), Jan Kuchta (not in squad), Alex Kral (not in squad)

Ireland team news, focus

OUT: Evan Ferguson (not in squad), Matt Doherty (not in squad), Josh Cullen (not in squad)

Czechia vs Ireland preview

Czechia (43rd in FIFA rankings) finished 2nd in Group L, six points behind winners and automatic qualifiers Croatia. Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrick Schick led Nároďák (The National Team) with five goals in eight games, while Tomas Soucek, Adam Karabec and Vaclav Cerny chipped in with two each. Czechia are trying to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 2006, the only time they did so as the Czech Republic.

Ireland (59th in FIFA rankings) finished 2nd in Group F on one of the most dramatic final days in football history, as former Tottenham Hotspur youngster Troy Parrott scored a hat trick in a 3-2 win away to Hungary, including the 96th-minute winner that put Hungary out of the playoffs, and Ireland in. Parrott scored five goals in Ireland’s six games, putting him level with Cristiano Ronaldo in the group. Brighton striker Evan Ferguson (on loan at Roma) scored three goals, but is not in the squad this week. Southampton’s Finn Azaz has been in great form recently and will be tasked with creating plenty of chances for Parrott to finish.

Czechia vs Ireland prediction

The Boys in Green feel a bit like The Boys of Destiny, don’t they? Surely they wouldn’t steal the hearts of football fans the world over, only to fall one or steps short of the finish line. Czechia 1-2 Ireland

How to watch Czechia vs Ireland live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3:45 pm, Thursday (March 26)

Venue: Fortuna Arena — Prague, Czechia

TV Channel/Streaming: FUBO/Vix (in the USA)